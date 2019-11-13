Let’s pay more now to save later
We just paid our property taxes this week, and I was reminded that they are a great bargain.
For a few thousand dollars a year, we have police and fire protection, fairly decent streets, beautiful parks and trails, a reliable water and sewer system, a quality school system and an excellent library and library system.
There’s only one problem with this picture in a city which prides itself on low property taxes; something called technical debt. Technical debt refers to future debts which are built into the systems on which we rely such as water streets and sewage. We know, based on a city study, that we have a cost facing us in excess of $20 million to bring our streets up to a standard where they are not in danger of returning to gravel or requiring a complete rebuild at an even higher cost. We don’t know what the future costs of maintaining the capacity of our reservoir might be, as it continues to add silt. Then we have the government structures we will need to replace in the foreseeable future. You get the picture.
I for one am willing to pay more in taxes to fix problems now, rather than kicking the can down the road waiting for a miracle.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Change coming from White House?
Is it possible that we’ll see a change in the daily Trumpisms that have dominated the news?
Previous attempts to re-introduce nationalism into our political realm have failed — aka Nixon. Trump’s current partisanship has diminished U.S. power and international partners.
The current attempts by Trump at cover-ups have brought worldwide attention. The strong man approach hasn’t registered with 60 percent of the population of voters. Maybe there’s hope ahead, even with Fox News.
Ginger Rickard
Dallas
