Letters to the editor
Wishing Dr. Jeff a great retirement
With great sadness I read the letter from Dr. Jeffery Humphrey telling of his retirement. While I am so happy for him, I also will greatly miss his care. We have been so lucky to have him in our community. Thank you Dr. Jeff for serving us so well. Be safe, be well, be happy. Enjoy your well deserved time off !
Everyone lucky enough to be cared for by you, or to call you a friend, wishes you well.
C. Overstreet
Dallas
Concerns about Republicans misplaced
I read with interest the letter from Fred Brown last week, and I have become quite concerned about him. He seems to be upset, even obsessed, about Republicans in this country.
Well, I would like to mention a few obvious facts. The White House is occupied by a Democrat, his name is Joe Biden. Our Senate, although 50/50 Democrat and Republican, should be fair and objective as to the legislation, but any tie vote can be broken by the Vice-President who is Kamala Harris, also a Democrat. Our House of Representatives has a majority of Democrats and they control the votes on matters of importance.
Taking all these facts into consideration one would have to agree that basically the country is being run by Democrats. Therefore, one would assume and be able to understand, that the policies and decisions made in regard to our national interest and domestic well-being are decided by yes, the Democrats. Our largest cities such as Chicago, Seattle, Portland, L.A., New York etc. have huge problems such as high crime rates, homelessness, poor schools, and riots and looting .
All these large cities are run by Democrats and their policies have increased these problems, instead of solving them. In addition, I think Fred declares, as a fact, the horrible notion that most of the COVID deaths are Republican. If so, Biden should be notified immediately to find out if hospitals are asking patients their political affiliation. Fred does not seem to notice that the red states he so disparages have fewer of these problems and yes, they have Republican majorities, but so what, he lives in good old blue Oregon, so cheer up Fred, maybe you just either forgot that Democrats were in charge or else you have been out of the country for nine months.
Glenda Schmoyer
Dallas
A good use of leftover wedding flowers
Something happened this weekend that I found so special. My youngest daughter had her wedding at Green Villa Barn (in Independence) on Friday night. After the wedding my sister-in law (Pam Richardson) took all of the flowers to your town’s cemetery and placed them on graves. Such a great sentiment and idea for others.
Brenda Spevak
Prineville
