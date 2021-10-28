Letter author was disrespectful
I am writing regarding the letter last week from Glenda Schmoyer. I believe this letter violated several of your guidelines for letters to the editor. Your state in your guidelines that, “letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author.”
Ms. Schmoyer’s letter not only questioned perhaps Mr. Brown’s mental status, but referred to him by his first name three times. This, in my opinion, was rude, condescending and not appropriate.
I also do not consider this condescending letter to qualify as “civil discourse”. Please better screen letters to the editor for compliance with your guidelines in the future.
Virginia Veach
Sheridan
Prevention, not mandates
I sympathize with the outrage over government or even corporate mandates requiring COVID vaccinations.
However I ask that we all forget the mandate and look at the facts. The facts are that the most efficacious vaccines in history are available to prevent death from this disease.
With that in mind it would be in keeping with biblical pronouncements such as “Love thy neighbor as thyself” (Mark 12:31) and looking out for one’s own health as well as those around us by taking the vaccine.
Dave Weston
Dallas
Glow Run 2021 was a success
The Dallas Glow Run in partnership with Dallas Christmas Cheer would like to give a big thank you to our sponsors: Grocery Outlet, Dominos, West Valley Taphouse, Roberson RV Center, West Valley Hospital, Royal Flush, Shred City Fitness, A Covered Affair, Dutch Bros, Les Schwab Tire Center, Dallas Retirement Village, SS Machine Works, Bobeda Screen Printing, and Karma Coffee.
Not only would we like to thank our incredibly supportive sponsors, but we would also like to show appreciation to our nearly 100 volunteers.
Special thank you to: Mark Garton, the Polk County Sheriff, Dallas Police Department, Dallas Volunteer Fire Department, Eric Totten and the Parks Department, South West Polk Fire District, and our emcee, Drew Reinhardt.
Last but not least, we would like to thank you, the Dallas community and our nearly 500 participants. Because of our community’s generosity, the Dallas Glow Run was able to raise just over $10,000 for Dallas Christmas Cheer, a non-profit charity feeding local families throughout the holiday season.
We can’t wait to see each of you next year!
Sheila Peirce
Dallas
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@ polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.