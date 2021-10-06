Walkouts are obstruction
It appears to me that Oregon Republican legislators are back to their old tricks: If they can’t get their way, they walk. In a way, their obstruction of the redistricting process is just their way of trying to skew the election process to give their minority views more power than their numbers would seem to warrant. While Republican dominated legislatures try to maintain their minority majority by limiting voting of those who disagree with them, Oregon Republicans seem to think they can get a better deal through the courts, than by negotiating. Perhaps if Republicans in Oregon and nationally had something to offer to people other than obstruction, they might not need to resort to walkouts and subterfuge.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Small-town solutions for the climate crisis
The summer of 2021 was the hottest ever in Oregon. We reached 117 degrees in June and more than 100 people died. Temperatures exceeded 90 degrees on a record 41 days this summer. We have been in extreme drought conditions all year and wildfires have burned 800,000 acres so far.
Climate scientists of Oregon, the United States, and the world report the consensus opinion that humans are causing changes in climate which result in higher temperatures, melting glaciers, coastal flooding, more frequent and severe hurricanes, and dying oceans. The evidence is in, and the very future of human life is in danger if we do not change our path.
Significant changes are needed on all levels – at global, national, state, and community scales. There are even simple things that individuals and families can do to contribute to the solution of climate change. What if we stop idling our cars when they are stopped? Dry clothes outside in nice weather? Walk or ride a bike instead of driving? Change our light bulbs to LED? Recycle? We could add insulation to our homes and install rooftop solar panels. We might even consider converting from natural gas to electricity and having a heat pump installed. There are financial incentives available to do these things.
We are not helpless, but we must act now. A small grassroots community group has formed to educate folks about solutions and to work with our local governments in making meaningful changes. The Monmouth-Independence Community Climate Task Force has a website (www.mitown-climate.org) and we would love to hear from you — and to have you join us in this work.
Michael Cairns
Independence
Polk County lucky to have West Valley
I spent a day last week in the emergency room at the West Valley Hospital in Dallas.
I would like them to know how much I appreciated all their good work. From the start, when they place the warm blanket on me, I knew all would be good.
They were fast, knowledgeable, dedicated people with a fun, friendly attitude making me feel welcome and confident that they would find the cause of what took me there in the first place.
We are so fortunate having that facility so close with such dedicated people. They made me feel perfectly comfortable, were very business-like but with a delightfully friendly attitude.
Thanking them all for a day that was not fun, but “learning” as they explained each step as they confidently did their work.
Dorothy Brodersen
Monmouth
Work together to avoid discrimination
I am writing this letter on my behalf from my own experience, and from my own view.
I would like to express my opinion of what it’s like to be discriminated against from places or even in trying to get services. I feel many agencies, stores, restaurants and other business places should learn to communicate and to relate to all people who have a disability.
Many people have different varieties of disabilities. Also, there are places lack training to deal with people who have disabilities. Then they get very rude and negative to is or refuse for any help or services. I, for myself, have been in this kind of situation before and it irritates me very much when this happens.
I will say there are some agencies who have some training and are willing to help people with disabilities and i feel there should be some kind of training that other places can benefit from. They would have better relations and communication skills with people who these disabilities.
I would like to see more people work with others who lack in this area so this town can be more positive toward people who have disabilities. This town can be a happier place if we work together.
Carmen McClintock
Dallas
This letter was published in the Itemizer-Observer previously. the author this week requested that we reprint it.
Not convinced of vaccine safety
In response to recent letters admonishing those who haven’t been vaccinated, perhaps many anti-vaccers are actually fully vaccinated with everything except the COVID-19 vaccine. While holding off on Big Pharma’s offering and considering the ever-changing messaging from government agencies, information unfolds:
A recent study from Harvard’s Medical School and Tufts Medical Center shows that hospitalization numbers are highly exaggerated.
The European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) concluded that the use of the J&J vaccine is possibly linked with vein clotting and an immune condition that causes the immune system to attack blood platelets.
The Henry Ford Health System is cutting 120 beds from five hospitals due to a lack of nurses and other staff members to service them. (Do you wonder why those in the medical profession are refusing the vaccine? Maybe, they took an anatomy class.)
A next letter to the editor will label the foregoing as misinformation or propaganda. I’m guessing the writer won’t check out the information on their own or, perhaps, they’ll head for a website where a 20-something journalist will debunk all of it. Maybe they’ll write how presidents and celebrities are endorsing an experimental drug. I expect they’ll also recommend that life jackets should be mandatory too — when you know how to swim.
Nan Willis
Monmouth
A Polk County crime
The proposed landscaping of the courthouse is unbelievable. I agree, the facelift does look great. It’s definitely an improvement. But the idea of cutting down all of the trees has to be one of the worst things that has been done in this town.
I don’t see why the big ‘Christmas Tree’ had to be removed. From the plans, it doesn’t look like it was in the way. If the roots were causing some issues with the current hardscape, all of the hardscape been taken out anyway, so why didn’t they leave the tree and trim the roots. That has been done all over town. Trees that are, I would guess over 100 years old, should not be removed. That was a crime! No one in our lifetime will see one like that in the courthouse again. How about a large aluminum tree they can box up and put away after Christmas? I know Oregon is a logging state, but come on…
The bid of $500,000.00 was “a little too much” at the time it was proposed, so does that mean it’s not too much now? Half a million dollars seems like a lot. And what widening is needed on the side-walks? Wider and more sidewalks will cut down on the lawns where “organizations can have activities on the lawn.”.
Maybe some of this money could have been used to fix the roads around town, not just Main Street.
Carol Klover
Dallas
Celebrate loggers, mill workers
Growing up in Falls City so long ago, I remember loggers and mill workers were the pride and joy of our community, as well as Valsetz.
Now, it seems to me that it would be only right in honor of those great hard working men to have a day of celebration for them, to honor their memory.
I have not lived in Oregon for many years, but I would love to see a day set aside for perhaps log rolling, timber falling, booths to remember our heroes of our lovely forests maybe with tin hat stickers?
There are many ways we could celebrate this day. Maybe watermelon contests, and I’m sure so many people could come up with numerous ideas on how to honor the men of the lumber mills and woods. And block off downtown Dallas, and have it right there for a warm day in the middle of summer? In July?
It just seems like they need to be rewarded in memory at least for their dedication and hard, hard work that they did to support our families so long ago. Am I wrong in thinking this would be a wonderful idea? Maybe cooking contests of simple foods (they loved to eat).Maybe a movie in the park? They loved to relax.
It is just a thought. But I would love to see it happen.
Wendy Kochis-Flippo
Sparks, Nevada
