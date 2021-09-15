Why Did the Chicken Cross the Road?
Your story in the “OFFBEAT OREGON HISTORY” section in your Sept. 8 issue caught my attention and was an interesting read (you won’t find a story like that in any daily paper). No, we didn’t address the issue of the chicken crossing the road, but your story did take me back to 1958 when our Dallas High FFA Chapter (Future Farmers of America) judging team won the Oregon state wide FFA, Chicken Judging contest held in Portland. We placed first and I was a member of our four-person judging team under the instruction of Mr. Miller, our Dallas High School Agriculture class teacher. The other members of the team were Henry Schmidt, Chappy Arnold and Stan Sullivan.
Our duty was to evaluate the hen on her general health, it’s physical characteristics, any abnormalities, and her bone structure for the ability to produce eggs. For winning the contest, the four of us and our class instructor won an all-expense-paid railroad trip (with about 100 other FFA High School students from the Northwest) to Kansas City Missouri for the National FFA Convention and Chicken Judging contest.
We didn’t win the national contest but it was my first railroad trip and the National Convention was very inspiring.
Thanks to you and your story for my trip down memory lane.
Don Schellenberg
Dallas (Class of 1960)
Others shouldn’t decide for us
“My body my choice” is now “my body their choice.” Regardless of our own personal medical decisions, can we not simply allow others to decide what is best for their body; what fits with their own beliefs? The shocking sentiment I now see is that those who forego the still-experimental vaccines are now somehow worthy of death and should be turned away from our public hospitals! Fined. Mocked. Not even allowed to work to feed their children or obtain basic necessities?
Many do not want to take a product that was rushed to market and still has no long-term safety studies; one with zero liability to the government or the manufacturer. In a country where every food ingredient must be clearly labeled; the full list of ingredients is yet unknown.
We should be asking where is this leading? What will happen when the powers that be decide we all need other vaccines? More boosters? Other pharmaceutical products to keep us “well”? Tracking of our vital signs and our whereabouts at all times? Regular testing for STDs or other “public health threats”? This is not so farfetched as you may think.
Freedoms handed over today will not be returned tomorrow. The only way to stop this is to say NO now while we still can. There is a term for those who have no control over their own bodies – slaves! If we can’t decide for ourselves what goes into our own body what in the world can we decide?
Anne Pico
Dallas
Distracted leadership
It’s a crying shame that the people who really know how to run things are too busy writing letters and posting on social media.
David Shein
Dallas
