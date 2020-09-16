Trump shouldn’t be re-elected
Recently, it has come out that he knew how dangerous the COVID-19 virus was but admits withholding it from the American people. He has stated children are immune, and for months said the virus would ‘go away.’ He stated we test too much which is why we have so many cases. When asked about the number of deaths, he stated “it is what it is.” He wants to withhold federal funding to Democratic run cities. He has accused the military of wanting to start wars for profitability reasons. Can we survive four more years?
Clifford Brown
Dallas
All sides are represented
Don’t blame the editor! When the news section says the school budget is $215,000,000 I expect research to prove that number is correct to the penny. If an article says it is too much, or too little — that is an opinion and must be treated as such. Letters to the editor express opinions — seldom undisputed facts. That is how it should be. Every opinion should be expressed, evaluated by the reader then accepted or rejected by the reader. NOT THE EDITOR (unless he/she wrote the op-ed in question). Thus all sides are represented, not just the side that an editor accepts or rejects (something many papers do-my opinion). I offer praise to the current editor who has shown a willingness to let all opinions have a voice.
Larry L. Loomis
Independence
Outreach needed on utility fee
As budget chairperson for the city of Monmouth for three years, I am appalled to learn how the City of Monmouth seeks citizen input. In establishing a new stormwater utility fee, they rely on two forums — Facebook and the city’s website. Citizens are encouraged to “click on a link.”
During the Council’s 8-18-20 meeting, Russ Cooper stated that a mailing was sent to “large customers,” but it’s the ‘little guy’ who is going to pay for this fee. “This is a bucket you did not have before,” stated the consultant during the same meeting. Yes, a shiny, new revenue stream at the expense of our increased utility bills.
We’re told it’s for “basic services,” but how can Dallas provide basic services at $5 per month? How about a full disclosure in the Mayor’s Notes with comparisons to other cities, and actual dates when decisions will be made about rates?
I supported utility rate increases for those reasons outlined in the Mayor’s comments in “Community Notes.” Not until page two of the September issue do most citizens see the actual increases of $11.35 to $16.94 per month scheduled to begin in 2021 on top of this year’s utility increases. Moreover, no mention is made that decisions about rates will be made by the Council as early as this October. This lack of broad communication is a poor outreach effort, and Monmouth needs to step up its game.
Nannett Willis
Monmouth
Evans ‘stands ready’ for HD 20
While Oregon is known for its scenic beauty, a broad spectrum of events during the last few decades reminds us that Mother Nature has a temper. Floods, earthquakes, windstorms, and recent wildfires have intensified, reinforcing the need for statewide preparedness.
One candidate for House District 20 stands ready to guide Oregon to safety and security. Representative Paul Evans has extensive experience with crisis and emergency management, that he uses to benefit all Oregonians. We need his skills and leadership now more than ever. Please join me and vote for Paul Evans for House District 20!
Toni Skelton
Salem
Environmentalist policies failing
When are lawmakers for state and the federal government going to realize the control of our (state and national) forest by the environmentalist is not working? It has been over 40 years since the control of our forest lands have been under control of liberal lawmakers, judges and environmentalist. Oh, you say, it is global warming…. Maybe, but if global warming is a ‘real’ issue, then maybe we need to manage our forest lands more efficiently to prevent loss of life, property and our renewable resource, yes, forest are renewable, like wheat, grass, etc.
Lawmakers, bring our loggers back to our great state and federal forest, using a plan that minimizes wildfires and provides jobs back to our rural communities. For those that are not familiar with a logger, they are the first line of defense for forest fires.
If loss of one life is regrettable, then do something about it.
Rich Rohde
Dallas
Re-elect Mayor John McArdle
Experienced, proven leadership will be very important as Independence recovers from the wide ranging effects of the pandemic and other unforseen issues. Join me in reelecting John McArdle as Mayor. His ability to work not only with local communities as well as County & State agencies will be invaluable to our moving forward as rapidly as possible.
Sue Barker
Independence
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
