Afghanistan withdrawal disgusting
First I want to respond to Fred Brown’s statements about President Trump supporters groveling in abject fear. You really do have a good sense of humor.
To Ms. Glatt re: Tim Tebow. My source was from a Christian program on a Christian radio station and they were discussing abortion.
My real reason for writing is the disgusting withdrawal from Afghanistan leaving Americans and the Afghans who helped our military behind. Oh, yes, they are boasting about how many they got out, but nothing about the thousands left behind.
I’m not angry. I’m furious! This feckless, senile administration left Americans behind. Thirteen of our bravest were blown to pieces. One hundred and fifty or more Afghans lost their lives. Many more have been slaughtered.
Listen to Laura Logan, Sara Carter, Pete Hegseth and many others who know exactly what is happening. David Barton of Wallbuilders told about heads that had been cut off being shaken in our military’s faces before they left.
My youngest Marine grandson spent one tour there. My oldest Marine grandson was in Iraq. While on patrol two of his comrades were blown up. My daughter asked if they were able to get them back. He said,”What we could find of them!” They brought back the pieces of their comrades because the American way is, “Leave no one behind.”
Not only Americans left behind but $85 billion in military equipment. Isn’t it great the Taliban has been so greatly rewarded for the slaughter of all the thousands in the Twin Towers on 9/11 and thousands of our great American heroes?
Remember, it’s get the people out, the equipment, then the military! There was another time American’s were left behind. Benghazi! Obama, Biden, and Clinton administration was in charge. Check out the movie “13 hours.”
Sherry Winston
Independence
Unvaccinated causing hospital stress
An versus a: I refer to “an healthy fruit bowl” picture caption regarding the article about Quench. Now, there are words that start with an “h” that use the indefinite article “an” instead of “a.” However, this only happens when the first syllable is unstressed, as in “an historic.” In the case of the word “healthy,” the first syllable is stressed, so the correct article would be “a healthy,” not “an healthy.”
On another topic, I read that some surgeries and infusion services may be cut so that there is room to treat the unvaccinated who have contracted COVID. Really? COVID isn’t real to them, they don’t need a vaccine, it’s all a government plot. Please tell COVID sufferers who are not vaccinated to stay home. It’s all in their heads. It’s not fair to those in need of infusion and other services to be denied hospital care in favor of those who deny COVID’s existence and refuse to get vaccinated. It’s also not fair to the doctors, nurses, cleaners and other staff in our hospitals.
Thank you for providing a good local newspaper.
Marie Leighton
Monmouth
Just let wild animals be
A neighbor had called in a panic after sighting a cougar on its way in between properties. “I don’t have a gun!” she exclaimed.
I live in a rural area. I love it. I know my neighbors and we help each other survive when we’re forgotten or ignored by big city politics. I’ve lived country, city, and pretty much anywhere in between. But I have to scratch my head at the knee-jerk reaction of fear to our last remaining native large land predator.
Look, I get it. Predators scare people. They can cost ranchers money through depredation, private parties their pet animals, and even lives on the very rare occasion. But so can disease, weather, and even the odd hole in the ground. I think it’s beyond the damage they’re capable of: I think humanity takes it personally.
We abhor competition, loathe things we can’t control. Most importantly, anything we see as wild is viewed as disposable - prey, varmint, or predator. We feel it is our divine right to subjugate, dominate, and utterly destroy anything that’s actually *free* in every sense of the word. Are we really such a base species that we have no ability to let things just exist? Jealous that there can be life without us, life that is free?
Cougar populations are dwindling. They keep herds free of disease. They’re free. It’s time to move past our fear of the world outside and let things live.
Unless we’re really that cowardly after all.
Elizabeth Wolf
Falls City
Sheriff has gone rogue
I’m writing in regards to (Polk County) Sheriff (Mark) Garton’s letter of concern over statewide mask requirements. From what I read, Garton sounds like another unqualified law enforcement leader going rogue. While saying he disagrees with Gov. (Kate) Brown, he is also absolving himself from any responsibility from his comments. Though Garton has the right to voice his opinion, he is releasing responsibility as a law enforcement officer, public figure and leader that can spread this delta variant if he doesn’t properly handle these requirements according to these experts guiding Brown. I also do not agree with Garton on the state authority overreach as your actions to not comply is insubordination and putting your constituents in harms way.
Trusting people to make their own informed medical decisions is statistically not the answer to eradicate COVID-19. Based on the stats and experts in the U.S. and Israel, everyone needs the vaccines to reach 96% vaccination levels. Leaving the decision up to unqualified and uninformed individuals will not cure the problem.
Those who choose not to be vaccinated and wear masks will spread this disease and can possibly cause death. It’s not an individual’s right to spread disease and death. This is the exact reason why we need oversight. Read the true story on Typhoid Mary please.
Brent McMillan
Monmouth
Paying the cost of stubbornness
This may sound hurtful to some folks. It may even be considered mean spirited by a few. So be it.
I don’t claim to know, and we may never know, the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, not being a scientist of virology. How it came to be is irrelevant at this point. If this virus was strategically manufactured and released to cause a pandemic, those behind it must be joyously celebrating, for its impact is creating a crisis probably beyond what they could have imagined. We could have contained it by getting vaccinated before it could mutate into the virulent Delta variant, but we failed because we ignored the experts and are living with the consequences.
How many of us have considered the fiscal cost of our stubbornness? Economic shutdowns and school closures are inevitable again, leading to unemployment and depletion of the tax base. How many of the infected currently clogging the health care system have insurance coverage to pay their bills? How much of the burden of the extreme medical treatment needed to try to keep these people alive will the tax-paying public have to bear? It is possible that this pandemic, and our own ignorance, will lead to the bankruptcy of the United States.
Just like in war time, we have a common enemy and it is Covid-19. In years past, citizens would have purchased war bonds to help the war effort. These days, we need to focus on vaccinations to preserve our nation.
Florence Glatt
Dallas
