Lowry column was a good choice
I just read the Aug. 26 issue. After years of watching this paper slide to the left, I was shocked but pleased to see a column by Rich Lowry in the editorial section. Congratulations on your choice, but watch out for the inevitable backlash from the Politically Correct Coalition who have been used to having it all their own way.
Tim Gratsinger
Monmouth
Local track star still running
I am a runner. I jog the streets of Dallas everyday and I see a large community of fellow runners here in Dallas and Polk County.
There is one by the name of Dan Cobine who runs the track at WOU everyday. But you see Dan is not your Polk County everyday runner. He graduated in 1970s from Monmouth as a well-respected track and field star.
Now at age 60, he is still burning up the tracks. Please let’s acknowledge this class act runner, a story that motivates his fellow runners.
Richard Delk
Dallas
Evans puts community first
Representative Paul Evans (HD 20) is a veteran and educator who works diligently to ensure our essential needs — healthcare, education and rebuilding the economy — are met during this pandemic.
Paul’s opponent, Selma Pierce, and her husband, Dr. Bud Pierce, have poured $225K into their campaign and promoted irresponsible COVID-19 “information.” In April, Dr. Bud stated that Coronavirus was a “molehill” in Oregon and, since the 50,000 people killed by the virus were elderly and not the “most productive workers,” their loss wasn’t an economic threat.
Paul Evans consistently puts his community and country first. I wholeheartedly support his grassroots campaign.
Chloe Hughes
Monmouth
Guest column one-sided
I share the same concern which Susan Ritenour wrote about last week. Your Guest Column: Post Office Paranoia, presented a very limited and one-sided picture of what has been happening to the USPS. The situation is a continuation and intensification of a process begun many years ago to privatize the USPS. Your guest column makes it sound as if the selection of Mr. DeJoy was an apolitical decision. The writer ignores the fact that members of the Postal Commission, which appoints the postmaster, were essentially handpicked by Steven Mnuchin, Our current Secretary of the Treasury, who also arranged for Mr. DeJoy to be nominated. As with most things in the current administration, this decision was politicized and rife with cronyism. We are fortunate to live in Oregon, which has a long history of voting by mail, and the systems to deal with it. Even so, to ensure that your vote counts, deliver your ballot by hand this year to a ballot drop box or mail early. There is something afoot in the USPS, and we can make their job easier.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Re-elect Paul Evans to House
Join me in re-electing Paul Evans to the Oregon House of Representatives, District 20. I support Paul because he is a person of integrity, purpose and sincerity. He’s demonstrated his ability to work successfully across the aisle, bringing into play his vast experience in the arena of public service including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and implementation of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. His strong advocacy of our educational system is based on his experience of being a college instructor and local school board member. Paul is a person who cares about his community and is a man of action.
Bobbie Dolp
Salem
