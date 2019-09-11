Thanks for supporting the skate park
The Monmouth Independence Future Skate Park committee would like to give an enthusiastic thank you to Les Schwab for allowing us to hold our first fund raising event at their location. This willing commitment to the community made our car wash a great success. Our thanks also goes out to all the people who came and supported us and gave us positive feedback about the future skate park.
Brice Spreadbury
Monmouth
Neighbors already manage peafowl
The peafowl article of Aug. 28 states that no proposed solution has come to fruition. That is not the case. five years ago, the peacock-admiring neighbors agreed to maintain the size of the flock to keep their unique presence in the neighborhood but not grow to excessive numbers. For five years, peafowl have been transported (not euthanized) as needed to limit the size of the flock.
Something else has recently taken a hand. This summer, an adult peacock and peahen disappeared. The peahen’s surviving chick was transported about a month ago. The current population is four adults and three chicks.
These beautiful creatures draw people from all over Monmouth to hunt for feathers during shedding season. Unfortunately they draw people who feed them in the street, from their cars. This is dangerous for the peacocks. Please stop doing this.
I’d like to see Monmouth celebrate and enjoy the diversity of wildlife mentioned in the editorial of the same paper (and protect your gardens with wire from those deer!) and live in mutual tolerance.
Kathy Farnworth
Monmouth
Peacocks wanted
I wanted to inquire about the peacocks. Instead of euthanasia, do you know if anyone would be willing to relocate them to a farm in Eastern Oregon. There was a peacock that stayed on my family’s farm for about 20 years, and everyone loved it. It has since died, and I know my stepmom would love to welcome more on the farm.
Amanda Starr-Morris
Monmouth
Peafowl part of abundant wildlife
Peacocks are one part of the ambiance of the Gentle Woods in north Monmouth. It lies along the protected greenway of Ash Creek.
Those of us living in the area are used to dealing with raccoons, opossums, skunks, nutria, flickers, bats, quail, China pheasants, and yes, peacocks.
I arrived here in 1970. Since then, I have lived and coped with most of the critters abundant in the creek. Last week, we had lovely doe visible at the end of North Craven where it meets with Olive Way.
I have had to take my beagle to the vet because she challenged the porcupine that had crept under my back fence. I’ve had to scrub my terrier at 2 a.m. — the result of a fight with a skunk in my backyard.
If you live in Gentle Woods, you assimilate into a unique environment. It is a beautiful day or night when I am unexpectedly entertained by the most current critters, including many squirrels and yes, peacocks!
Oh yes, last week a new one showed up: a chipmunk. I love it here, and think we should accommodate ourselves to living in a diverse and beautiful community.
By the way, I hear West Main Street has a large flock of wild turkeys. Another problem?
Rosemarie Lieuallen
Monmouth
