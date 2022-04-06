Former teachers endorse school bond
We urge Dallas citizens to vote in favor of Bond Measure 27-134.
With a combined 71+ years of teaching experience (44 years in Dallas), we feel we have a well-grounded understanding of what is vital in regards to successfully educating children living in a competitive and opportunistic world.
Measure 27-134 addresses essential needs for Dallas schools and its students. Please educate yourselves with the complete measure at the district’s website. After doing so, we believe you’ll agree that this is a worthwhile investment for the entire Dallas community.
Please consider voting in favor of Bond Measure 27-134.
John & Ruth Wagner
Dallas
Noisy drivers be more considerate
This is to all the people speeding up and down River Drive., Westwood Drive, and Bryson Street. in Dallas and those with loud pipes or removed mufflers!
Hope you remember it is 25 mph in residential.
For those of you that can’t read I hope someone will read this to you!
What happened to respect for other people?
F. True
Dallas
Vote to keep Jeremy Gordon a county commissioner
Hopefully you are looking to vote to continue positive leadership for Polk County, so I urge you to vote for Jeremy Gordon for Polk County Commissioner.
Gordon was wisely appointed by Craig Pope and Lyle Mordhorst last year to fill a vacancy on the board. I’m sure they saw in Gordon what I saw during the few times I met with him when I was executive director of a local chamber of commerce: a positive leader from Falls City where Gordon served as mayor; hardworking and networking with a focused and compassionate emphasis on the welfare the people he represents.
Jeremy Gordon already serves us as Polk County Commissioner and is serving us well. Vote for Jeremy Gordon and allow him to continue his service to all of us in Polk County.
Kathleen Mason
Dallas
Bond will pay for much needed school improvements
I’m voting yes on the school bond measure in the May election, and I’m pleased to see so much community support for it!
I want the students of Dallas to have the best that we can give them. Our schools are in need, not only of repairs to roofs, plumbing, and dry rot, but also of changes necessary to meet the demands of the times we’re living in.
Securing entryways is imperative, and I believe the proposed upgrades and renovations, as laid out on the school district website, are an important part of fostering confidence and success in the learning experience.
A bond is the way to make all of this happen. Let’s show the youth in our community that we believe they’re worth it!
Lori Patton
Dallas
Proposed Dallas cell tower is in a bad location
Dallas - coming soon to a high school near your - a cell tower.
These things might not affect all humans and animals, but some certainly become ill as they get closer.
Google “Generation Zapped,” 96-minutes of testimonies. Google another documentary - “The 5G Trojan Horse” to see where some of our ailments stem from.
On top of this, our property values may be lowered as in some other cities. The city of Monmouth new tower is at least 1,000 feet from the nearest home. The preposed tower on Homan Street would be 100 feet from a home.
I would ask the Dallas city powers that be to do their homework and not allow the tower at this locatino.
R.P. Roth
Dallas
Don’t build new homes on wetlands
The Dallas City Council needs to be kind.
No one walks on water. To approve building houses on wetlands is unwise for all, and leas to unrest and bad feelings.
Let us all encourage each other to do the right thing and live in peace with our neighbors. The Bible says a wise man builds his house upon a rock. Why? So when it rains the house won’t wash away. Simple.
This is Oregon. It is God’s country. it rains. A three-year-old child can understand this.
Wake up City Council. It appears to many you are sleeping on the job.
S. J. Runyan
Dallas
