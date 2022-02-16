Truckers leading the way back to common sense
I just want to say Thank You to all our truck drivers who keep our country and economy going. You’ve endured all these crazy mandates and now it’s time for them to stop!
All our first responders, nurses, doctors and so many others that are the real essential workers, have worked through this miserable COVID lock down and face masks only to be fired from their jobs because some won’t or can’t take the jab. I pray we of common sense and who love our freedom, which is given to us from God, not some politician, will stand solid with our Canadian brothers and sisters in the fight for our freedoms!!
My daughter sent this information about wearing masks and the real purpose of them to me a while back. I think now is an appropriate time to share it - 2,300 years ago, long before Islam, Arabs discovered that forcing people to cover their nose and mouths broke their will and individuality. And depersonalized them. It made them submissive. That’s why they later imposed on every woman the mandatory use of a fabric over her face.
Then, Islam turned it into the woman’s symbol of submission to Alah, the manowner of the Harem, and the king. Modern psychology explains without a face we don’t exist as independent beings. Face coverings/masks are ancient tools used to break people down psychologically. This is the beginning of deleting individuality. He who does not know his history is certainly condemned to repeat it.
Sound familiar? If you want to wear a mask and take the jab that is your business. If you don’t, that’s also your business. These mandates are nothing more than Communism/Marxism. Anyone remember 1941 or the Holocaust?
I also want to say, God Bless our Sheriff Garton.
Sherry Winston
Independence
Republicans continue to astound
The intelligence level - correction: lack thereof – of the Republican National Committee amazes me. They have now stated the Jan. 6 attack was ‘legitimate political discourse’ and have censured Cheney and Kinzinger for participating in the investigation. Is a death of a protestor ‘legitimate’? Or having a security officer lose an eye? Or trying to crush someone between doors? Or spraying mace and bear repellant in peoples face? The people who attacked are not ‘ordinary people’ but are terrorists.
And now Arizona tried to pass a bill that would allow the Republican controlled legislature the power to reject election results and force a new one. It would have prohibited mail in ballots and require all ballots to be counted by hand. Let’s spend millions and millions on one election after the other.
Trump told Mike Pence he had the right to change the outcome of the 2020 election. Thankfully, Pence has publically said Trump is wrong, which he is. How much Trump b.s. do people really believe?
The vulgarity of several Republicans is out of hand. People have signs on their car saying “F*** Kate Brown”, “Screw you Joe Biden” and decals showing a boy peeing on Kate Brown’s name. This is an indication that they don’t have the intelligence to make a legitimate statement so they go for vulgarity.
And to the Trumpie on S.W. River Road, the American flag is supposed to go above any other flag – and yes, this means your Trump sign.
Cliff Brown
Dallas
Customer service extends to weekend hours
I had the good fortune to stop at Summit Computer SUMMIT Computer & Technologies (located at 1161 Main St. E Monmouth) Saturday, Feb. 12. My smart phone clearly said it was closed, and it was. There was a sign on the door that said closed Saturday and Sunday. The door was locked. I wrote the phone number down and started to drive to Corvallis to find a similar shop, then I noticed a few cars and people. I rolled down my window and waved. “Hi, do you know any computer shops nearby that can help me – I am in kind of a jam – I can’t find the cursor on my computer and so I can’t use it.”
A pretty girl pointed to a bearded man exiting the building – he came over and seemed to be the owner.
“Do you have it with you?” He asked.
I did. I slid the side door of my van open and he said – “Here, let me take a look right here – see what I can do”
He explained his daughter was the owner now, and then proceeded to look for the cursor – in a few minutes he brought a cabled mouse from inside and suddenly the cursor appeared. He made a few adjustments – got the thing working fine.
I am over 80 and semi-disabled.
I looked at him quizzically about to ask the cost. He said “I’ll make you a deal – how about $20?” I looked in my wallet for a $20 bill and only found $1 bills. He said “Let’s make it $1.” I gave him $3 and thanked him profusely.
He saved my day. I will always return there for service and supplies. Happy Valentine’s Day.
Randolph Osman
Falls City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.