Mayor blames “Mother Nature”
I was incredibly disappointed in reading the article in the Jan. 26, edition of the IO.
In his goals for Dallas in 2022, Mayor Dalton blames “Mother Nature” for the extreme weather (ice storm, drought, record temperatures) and the pandemic we are experiencing? Really? “Mother Nature” isn’t doing this. We are.
Vonnie Good
Dallas
I trust the science
“Why aren’t certain studies done on this coronavirus?”
I was pleasantly surprised that the writer acknowledged that the Sars-Cov2 virus (AKA COVID-19) does exist. Acceptance of reality is always helpful.
However, the writer quickly cites Steve Kirsch regarding the efficacy of vaccines and virology testing. Does the writer know that Mr. Kirsch is an electrical engineer, and not a doctor, virologist or immunologist? He is not an expert in the field. In fact, the entire board of real medical experts he enlisted for his COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund studies resigned due to his virus misinformation.
I’m not the expert either, but I trust the science. The truth is that the vaccines developed to fight the Covid-19 virus are some of the most tested in history. Development was accelerated because of advances in mRNA technology. Science is amazing!
Regarding antibody dependent enhancement (ADE), medical analysis (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Journal Science, etc.), notes that while theoretical, there is no evidence of ADE occurrence from the vaccine, or the virus itself. As for animal testing, there has been some, but that’s somewhat moot at this point. The vaccines have now been administered to over one billion people world-wide, on adults before children, and they have proven to be effective in the reduction of coronavirus transmission and severity of infection.
As with any vaccine, there are possible and genuine side-effects. These are under continual study, and so far, have proven to be marginal and minimal, especially when compared to proposed alternatives.
Daniel M. Jaffer
Independence
Look things up
Whenever someone makes amazing claims about a topic in an editorial, I look things up.
Who is Steven Kirsch? He’s a man who has made millions in the early start up years of the internet. His education is in computer science and engineering. He has no training or expertise in medicine. It’s funny, isn’t it, that we can all agree that we don’t understand how computers work, so we need someone like Mr. Kirsch to explain things to us, yet when it comes to the human body, which is equally complex and difficult to understand, some of us refuse to credit the people who have taken the time to learn and work the medical field equally, as well educated as Mr. Kirsch, yet somehow not trustworthy.
No animal trials done with Covid vaccinations? Of course there were, with rats, mice, and monkeys. ADE is a known problem to medical researchers. So far, no cases of ADE have been found in people who have been vaccinated. We fail when we think that we who are uneducated in biological research, the scientific method, peer review, and multiple studies results read through a supposed piece of research and not understand that the paper is actually a position piece of writing rather than scientific research.
There is a big difference. Most of the stuff on the internet claiming to be “research” is actually someone’s opinion they have backed up by cherry picking items from other articles to support their ideas. That’s not research.
Diane McBurnett
Monmouth
