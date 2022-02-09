Science is not a “world view”
What is Science?
For all of the discussion about the importance of science, it is important to remember that science does not exist as an object in the natural world. It is a method of standardized inquiry into the characteristics of the natural world, but it exists only in the mind of the inquirer. Ideally, it is a discipline that is practiced with precision, where observations are accurate and their reporting is done dispassionately. There is no agenda, other than the discovery of the behaviors of nature within the confines of the definition of the inquiry. All observations are reported, especially the ones that do not fit the hypothesis, for they are the foreshadowing of greater knowledge to come.
Science is not a club of Preferred Inquirers. It is not a catalog of selected results. And science is definitely not a “world view” that is capable of defining all of human experience. These activities are political in nature, and represent the agenda of exclusion for the benefit of the excluders.
In the end, science is the ability of the human to ask the question of pure inquiry, which leads to the discovery of whatever actually exists. What is ultimately realized is that the purity and precision of the question characterizes what is found just as much as the nature of the world around us.
Peggy Carter
Dallas
