Support the School Bond
We have an opportunity to continue supporting our local Dallas Schools in the upcoming election. Voting in favor of the school bond measure is a huge step in allowing the school district to continue to maintain and improve our facilities, and our schools and the safety of our student and staff. The district has done a Solid job of managing money for this in the past and will continue to properly manage the bond money for the future projects planned for our district while maintaining our current tax rate. Our local community built these facilities for us years ago, and we will continue to maintain and improve them for the future. I urge you to vote Yes for the upcoming bond measure.
Matt Posey
Dallas
Consider a yes vote for SW Polk Fire District levy
Please give serious consideration to voting yes on the SW Polk Fire District Levy 27-135.
This allocation of financial support through our property taxes will give our fire department the support they need to respond more promptly to emergency medical needs in our neighborhoods. Our fire district privides back-up emergency medical support to our neighboring fire districts, including The Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde.
They all, in turn, fill in and support emergency medical response needs in our district.
Passing Levy 27-135 will reduce response times to emergency medical needs and, thereby, save lives.
Alan Hershman
Dallas
Election integrity issues are real in Polk County
I was a candidate for county commissioner on the last go round and as such I thought it was my responsibility to check into the election integrity issue, and I found that it is irrelevant that the machine is not connected to the internet. The machine is programmed for each election through the use of a special flash drive, brought in from a firm in Central Oregon.
Dr Shiva Ayyadurai is the inventor of email, and was a US Senate Candidate for 2020 in Massachusetts. Due to shenanigans in his election process experience, he filed suit and has brought to light many of the ways in which to check the integrity of an election. The election machines have statistics that they generate, and one data set is number of votes cast, and one would compare this to number of participating voters. If there has been no tampering with the integrity of the digital ballot counting, these numbers would match, much like the debits and credits would balance in an accounting set of books. If they don’t balance, something is wrong with the accounting.
Polk Couny’s numbers did not match in the 2020 election and actually it was the subject of an affidavit in his lawsuit, which has not been thrown out, like the Trump cases were. Dr Shiva says that the Trump lawsuits were terribly written and didn’t focus on the real problem, which was that the digital election machines are not reliable because they can be manipulated.
I discovered all of this and brought it to the attention of two of the incumbent commissioners, who recently claimed that there is no issue in an article with this newspaper.
Joe Rivera
Sheridan
Invest in our schools, invest in our community
The Dallas School District is asking voters to approve a $28 million bond proposal on the May election ballot. My recommendation to my fellow citizens is to vote “Yes.”
Serving on the school district’s finance committee, I can attest that our district has done an excellent job of crafting a long-term facility and bond plan, anticipating needs for the next decade. If approved, it renews the existing bond, and awards our district an additional $4 million capital improvement grant from the state. Simply put, the district has been and will continue to be a good steward of our tax dollars.
Our students deserve to have facilities that are functional and safe. They are the next generation of professionals, entrepreneurs and workers that will lead our communities. Voting “Yes” is an investment in our future.
Matthew Woolsey
Dallas
