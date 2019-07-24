There is a lot to unpack in Mr. Brown’s most recent letter. Ironically, he claims I “mow a wide swath.”
Par for the course to the hypocrisy of his own ideology. As usual, his claims such as, “Gun groups misrepresent the Constitution to flummox folks into resisting rational gun controls. Hence, recurring murders of children and people,” are without facts. Indeed the states with gun policies like Mr. Brown wishes to impose on everyone have the highest crime, violence, and murder. Shall we talk about Chicago, California, or New York? Surly, if it’s murders of innocent children you wish to prevent, you would denounce your party’s position on abortion, or at the very least condemn the radical infanticide legislation Democrats recently passed.
After all, It is the leading cause of death with over 800,000 babies murdered in the U.S. last year alone.
Again you attack the Republicans, but I think you got it wrong about what party “wish to destroy personal freedoms.” The Democratic Party defended slavery, started the Civil War, opposed Reconstruction, founded the KKK, imposed segregation, perpetrated lynchings, and fought against the civil rights acts of the 1950s and 1960s, and I could go on and on. That is the history, that is the facts.
My only allegiance is to my God, my Country, and The Constitution; I will vehemently defend all three of those to my death. Mr. Brown, perhaps we are fools, “Any fool can criticize, condemn and complain — and most fools do.” - Dale Carnegie
Micky Garus
Dallas
