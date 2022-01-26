Why aren’t certain studies done on this coronavirus?
Since the Sars-Cov2 virus does exist, we also ought to be able to conduct studies to assess whether the COVID shots cause antibody dependent enhancement (ADE).
As suggested by Steve Kirsch, Executive Director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation:
“Give the vaccine to the animals, wait, then expose them to the virus” and see what happens. Does it prevent infection and transmission, or does it make the animals more prone to infection? If the animals got sicker, that would be evidence of ADE, a problem that has plagued coronavirus vaccine research for decades.
It’s why we don’t have a vaccine against the common cold, caused by coronaviruses. Remarkably, this animal research has never been done for the COVID shots. The question is why? Kirsch believes the answer is because “nobody wants to know the answer ... The top management of the FDA knows it would kill the vaccine program if they did this.”
On the other hand, the vaccinated, just like the unvaccinated, tend to experience only mild symptoms with Omicron. So, perhaps the shots aren’t causing ADE (which could turn even a milder variant into something deadly).
However, ADE is far from the only concern. Clearly, these shots are associated with a dramatically increased risk of cardiovascular, cardiac and neurological problems. These too could be confirmed through animal studies — rather than testing on our children — and we wouldn’t even need the virus for those.
Peggy Carter
Dallas
Republicans holding up election reform
The last few weeks of congressional action (inaction?) called my attention to a couple of things. First, Republicans at the national level seem to not want to talk about their ideas for addressing our country’s challenges, but rather just take potshots at any and all Democratic proposals.
I have to assume it’s because they have no real ideas to help the ordinary citizen. If they have any helpful Ideas, I’d like to see them proposed so we can see their thinking. Secondly, it seems that Republicans are determined to maintain the minority rule embedded in our constitution as a result of negotiations with slave-holding states to bring them into the union.
Thus, we have a number of small population states, with a minority of the people, wielding outsize power in our government. If that wasn’t enough, many of those same states also want to restrict the right to vote, especially for minorities.
Lastly, I have lost any respect for a group of elected senators who walk in lockstep with a failed president who has lied and cheated his way to any success he has had and lacks the grace to accept that he lost the election.
With any luck, the ex-president will not be running in 2024 since he’ll be tied up in multiple court cases for fraud and inciting insurrection, among other things. Maybe that will put an end to spewing of lies about the lost election and allow his acolytes to help govern with the goal of promoting the general welfare.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Obstructionist Republicans
We all would be far better served if Ms. Schmoyer worried about sustaining democracy in America.
I supported Republicans like Mark Hatfield and Bob Dole, but no rational Republicans exist now. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger do show some respect for the Constitution.
Conversely, the GOP isn’t a political party. It’s a cult led by an incomprehensible blatherer who believes truth can be found in his rantings. Example: the Big Lie. There isn’t one iota of proof Trump won the 2020 election. Ask any of the 60 courts that refused to consider his claims or ask the 50 Secretaries of State who said this election was the fairest seen recently.
The problem is that the vast majority of the GOP is terrified and under the mind-control of Trump’s threats. They are terrified he will badmouth them. These terrified minions include Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, almost every Senator and Representative in our Congress and a vast majority of GOP state officials.
Hence, in almost every state, legislation has been introduced or passed that will prevent millions of voters from doing so. It’s called voter suppression. Georgia has passed legislation so if the GOP controlled elections bureau doesn’t like the the vote count, they can ignore it and make up their own slate of electors. Other tools of the cult are: vastly reducing ballot drop boxes, cutting early voting and voting hours and simply dropping voters from the rolls so that their vote isn’t counted. Minions are busily harassing election officials so that they can take those importantly impartial jobs and turn them into tools for Trump.
The above is why the Democrats are trying to pass voter protection laws. But thanks to the GOP filibuster and a couple of racist Democrats the freedom to vote is in real trouble.
Fred Brown
Dallas
Weight loss struggles can be food addiction
I would like to sincerely congratulate Ann Reading for her amazing weight loss. I can appreciate her struggles and agree wholeheartedly with her acknowledgement of the importance of a support system during weight loss and maintenance of a healthy weight.
Many people do not realize that food addiction is a real medical condition related to Binge Eating Disorder, and that food cravings can be as powerful as those experienced in cocaine, heroin and nicotine addictions. In fact, the same portions of the brain are affected when a person is addicted to food as they are with those other addictions.
After 40 years of struggling with my weight, reaching a high weight of 210 pounds, I found food addiction programs that included abstinence from all sugar and flour. I have been maintaining a healthy weight since 2000 and my food cravings and intrusive food thoughts have ceased. I am no longer anxiously looking for my next food fix. I enjoy peace around food.
Our current food culture in the United States does not make it easy to eliminate sugar and flour from our eating plans, given the focus of the food industry on making foods super-palatable, using cheap and unhealthy ingredients. Amazingly, after eliminating sugar and flour from our diets for a few weeks, our taste buds readjust and healthy foods taste great.
Food addicts tend to isolate themselves from other, so support from other food addicts is crucial, and there are several 12 step groups and similar organizations that address that need, including FAA, OA-HOW, and Bright Line Eating. I strongly recommend reading books by Kay Sheppard and Susan Peirce Thompson to find out more.
There is a way out of the agony of food addiction.
D. Driscoll
Dallas
