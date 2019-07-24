I want to take time to praise one of our local business establishments, The Pill Box. I have lived here for almost 12 years and they have consistently provided professional and quality service. Nancy and the rest of the crew greet you when you come in the door, and there are plenty of smiles to go around. They provide their services with a small-town attitude of familiarity and friendliness. I have personally seen them voluntarily go above and beyond their requirements to help customers get their prescriptions correct when an order fell through the cracks. They are always willing to help with advice on medication. I recently spent four weeks in the hospital, and when my wife went to get my prescriptions that were supposed to be sent, there was a mix-up on my pain meds. Nancy took time, past closing time, to take care of me on a Friday night so that I could go home and see our grandkids who were visiting from out of state. You won’t see that in those big city or big store pharmacies. I want to send out a thank you to the staff at the Pill Box. You all never disappoint.
Shaun Davis
Dallas
