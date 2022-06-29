Unenforced traffic laws make Indy unsafe for pedestrians
Why is Independence so unsafe? The police department is one of the most ineffective that I have ever seen. They don’t care about safety. Drivers speed on most streets. They don’t stop at most stop signs. It is hazardous for disabled people like myself when they don’t care that they are driving like deadly weapons. Why do they have bike lanes when most bicyclists ride on sidewalks, causing havoc for pedestrians? Drivers also block the sidewalks with their vehicles.
The tale of two cities: Where I am from, Beech Grove, Indiana, they have the most efficient town, one of the best for police and residential care of their property – unlike here.
Steve Means
Independence
America now one step closer to Taliban rule
America today: You can own all the assault weapons you desire, but a woman has no say over her own body. And the religious right is working hard on dictating what gets taught in schools (along with active shooter drills). We are one step closer to Taliban rule, but we’ll call it Christian rule because after all, we’re a God-fearing nation. Let freedom ring, indeed.
Allison Hamilton
Dallas
Kudos to John & Nancy Kurz
I would like to commend John & Nancy Kurz for the wonderful story of their special son. Especially enjoyed the Bible references.
Barbara Chrisman
Dallas
People haven’t gotten worse, guns have
John Hamstreet is wrong (mostly) when he argues in his June 15 Letter to the Editor that the reason for the ongoing plague of mass shootings is due to a change, for the worse, in people. As evidence, he cites his experience growing up among an abundance of firearms, none of which, he says, were used to shoot other people.
I too grew up around firearms that, as I recall, were never used for mass shootings in grade schools, high schools, supermarkets, shopping malls, movie theaters, churches, synagogues, night clubs and country music festivals -- to name a few favorite, fish-in-a-barrel, mass-murder venues.
As a teen in rural New Hampshire in the early 1970s, I spent four years with a boisterous foster family that owned a typical farmhouse firearm collection: two bolt-action deer rifles, a shotgun, a .22 rifle for dispatching varmints and plinking cans, and a revolver. I saw the latter used only once, to put down a dog dying by the side of the road.
Missing from the collection -- and apparently from those of Hamstreet’s childhood pals -- were Tommy Guns, RPGs, AR-15s and other arms designed to quickly and efficiently dispense mass carnage and death.
In the ensuing 50 years, people haven’t changed that much. They’re the same fallen beings they’ve always been: capable of sublime creativity and selfless generosity, as well as wanton cruelty and bottomless barbarism. Witness Ukraine.
What has changed is the increasingly easy access would-be murderers have to ever more firepower. Access that some argue is an inalienable, God-given right.
Thought experiment: If nuclear arms were relatively easy to obtain, should Second Amendment absolutists be free to “keep and bear” them?
Answer: No. Are you insane?
Hamstreet is right about one thing. There is no “solution” to murder. People will continue to kill each other with guns, knives, blunt objects, cars, pillows. The best that reasonable, yet fallible, people can do in this Representative Republic is decide how to most effectively limit the damage determined evildoers do.
Perhaps, just perhaps, curbing their easy access to ever more firepower would help.
Tom Visoky
Dallas
Commissioners, need to clean up the county roads
In last week’s Itemizer-Observer, there was an article about “where the rubber meets the road.” The article quotes Commissioner Pope regarding state roads running through local jurisdictions. The article states the three commissioners sent a letter to gubernatorial candidates citing the need for an audit of the Oregon Department of Transportation.
I thought that was rich in light of the fact that on Yamhill River Road near the highway going to the casino or the coast, there are three unsightly motor homes parked on the Polk County right-of-way. These motor homes, along with a large amount of garbage, have been parked there for many, many months if not more than a year. I pointed this problem out to Commissioner Pope before the election, so he is aware of them. I have not noticed any action being taken to address this problem.
Before the commissioners get too high up on their high horses about ODOT, I suggest they clean up the mess they are responsible for. I’m just a past middle age woman, so my suggestions mean little to these men. Polk County citizens, if you are as offended by this mess that is highly visible from one of the busiest tourist highways in the state, please let the commissioners know. If they hear from enough of us, or people they consider more important than me, maybe they’ll do something that actually benefits Polk County now.
Virginia Veach
Sheridan
Kudos to the staff of True Value in Independence
We would like to call attention to a business in Polk County. This business is the True Value store in Independence.
We really enjoy shopping at this business because the staff is extra helpful and try to “trouble shoot” when we are needing that knowledge that comes from the experience of good ol’ common sense.
Many times they help us solve a hardware problem and we haven’t been charged a dime!
If those of you reading this letter need some help or hardware that you can’t seemn to locate anywhere else, give True Value in Independence a try.
Greg and Deb Darr
Falls City
