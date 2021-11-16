Report entry lacked respect
I was saddened to read in the “Police Report” of Nov. 7 printed in the I/O about the death of a woman found deceased on McPherson Road. I didn’t know her. But usually a report like this for the public, will just state that after an investigation by local cops, there was no evidence of foul play. Was it really necessary to print that “The resident was known to live in EXTREME hoarding conditions, was an alcoholic, AND a smoker?” What about her eating habits? Was she a candy junkie? Any other bad habits we should know about the deceased? What was her political affiliation? Did she have any racial biases when she was alive on this earth? I just want to make sure nothing was left out of the police report...other than a total lack of respect for a human being that lost her life. She was somebody’s daughter...and for all I know she was a mother and maybe even a grandmother. After that public send off, hopefully now, she can rest in peace.
Ray Harvey
Dallas
Sheriff’s role is to protect rights
There is terrific information on the subject of the role of the sheriff and the Constitution from such attorneys as Rick Green and Kris Anne Hall, who both offer free educational resources on their websites, and their own Constitution courses.
Another very fine free online course is offered at the world renowned Hillsdale College, Constitution 101.
And there is yet another informative organization called the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, which has a wealth of information on this and whose principal won a landmark case in the Supreme Court, which clarified the role of the sheriff in our governmental system.
The sheriff is the protector of our rights from criminals against our government and law and order, and within our government that may overstep and oppress the people. He swears an oath to uphold above all the Constitutions of the US and in our case the State of Oregon Constitution as well.
It creates peace of mind when the people know that they can rely on our local leadership to protect their rights, which is the role of government per the Declaration of Independence. I believe we should applaud leadership of this kind.
Joe Rivera
Sheridan
Congressional elections matter
People complain that young people aren’t learning “civics,” which I have taken to mean they do not believe young people understand how our government works, why elections are important, or why there is a system of checks and balances – and what that means. I agree, but I also think most adults paid no more attention in civics or US government classes than their children or grandchildren did.
I too, have noticed that the right-wing voters seem to have learned these lessons better than liberals and progressives.
Who turned out to vote in the elections in Virginia and New Jersey? It wasn’t the young progressives that voted last year in a presidential election. The percentage of black and Hispanic voters was close to what it was a year ago, but not so with young liberals. The right turned out voters as it always does for any election.
The left-leaning turn out every four years but have forgotten that Congress is as powerful and important to policy in this country as the President and their policies are for this country. If the President doesn’t have a majority in the houses of Congress, nothing that President tries to pass is doomed. Think about the Presidency of Barack Obama after the Democrats lost Congress two years after his election. Is this what liberals and progressives want?
It seems we no longer have an understanding, in the regular population as well as in Congress, that politics should be the art of compromise. Everyone wants their whole package, and won’t agree on a compromise bill. They should accept and then vow to continue to fight for more after achieving a portion of their policy changes. If the legislation doesn’t go entirely your way, you won’t vote to accept or vote to change the people in Congress?
Rebecca Jay
Independence
Panther Club Auction makes comeback
On Nov. 6 the Panther Club Auction made a return after a four year absence.
The Central Panther Club would like to thank everyone who helped make this year’s Panther Club Auction a success.
The outpouring of support from our local businesses and community members providing donations and financial support was amazing to see.
Special thank you to The Gate for the use of their amazing facility for this event, to Mangiare Italian Restaurant for dinner, as well as to our Master of Ceremonies and Auctioneer Mike Ainsworth.
A special thank you also to our event sponsors Kirk and Sons Hazelnuts, George Packing, and Northwest Hazelnut Company whose sponsorship for the event helped ensure the monies raised go directly back to support our students now and into the future.
It was great to share an evening with all in attendance in support of the athletics programs at Central High School. Thank you again for your generosity and helping support the mission of the Central Panther Club and our student community!
Jeremy Ainsworth
Independence
Be curious and ask questions
The purpose of this letter is to say “thank you” and to ask more questions.
First, “thank you” to those who respond intelligently, as I write letters and send emails with information about COVID and mandates. Responses have included additional questions or alternative facts and resources that I can check out. I contrast this with the very few responses where the response is that I’m sharing “misinformation, flat earther stuff or propaganda.”
This makes me think:
1. Name calling is usually reserved for elementary students and angry drivers.
2. It is an effective way to stop conversation and understanding.
3. Who guards the guards who are claiming studies are misinformation?
I believe that those few who have responded in such a fashion are intelligent people. However, I’ve come to think that, perhaps, they struggle with:
1. A lack of curiosity
2. The impression that if they ‘name call’, it will all just go away, and it won’t affect them in any way.
My last questions are for you, the reader. Are you curious about any of this? Who benefits from mandates and lockdowns? Is anyone aside from you responsible for your health?
Nan Willis
Monmouth
Support thriving Dallas Library
I have recently attended several programs sponsored by Dallas Library. They included story tellers, harpists, authors and a STEM event for preteens, where I volunteered.
There were people there of all ages (when appropriate) and the number attending was impressive. Some events were moved from the library to the Dallas Event Center (Thank you Marlene Cox) or to the Dallas Civic Center to accommodate the large numbers. The library has outgrown its newly expanded space. The same seems to be true for the collection. The library seems to depend on many books being checked out to have enough shelf space.
Our library manager and his staff handle the constraints with patience and grace. I’d like to see this vital community center receive the support it needs to continue to thrive and serve the needs of our growing community.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Marker is a reminder to say thank you
The new Blue Star Memorial Marker placed at the Dallas Post Office is to remind each of us to never stop saying “Thank You” to the men and women who have served, are serving or will serve our country in the future. It is also a reminder that our own life is a journey best traveled when we serve one another in a multitude of ways and that when we do, our service does “make a difference.”
Thank you, veterans, for your service and thank you to the amazing team who made this marker dedication possible.
Mike & Gaye Stewart
Dallas Garden Club
