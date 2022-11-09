Making voting unsafe by spreading fraud rumors
I’ve come to realize that there really is fairly wide-spread voter fraud occurring across the country, and almost all of it is being perpetrated by right-wing Republicans who are trying to prove that voter fraud actually exists.
Today’s news has a story about a right-wing election worker in Wisconsin who was arrested for misappropriating military absentee ballots to show how easy it is to defraud the system. Well sure there’s fraud if you do it yourself, and by the way, the “system” caught her pretty darned quickly. In over 60 state and federal court cases about voter fraud, the Republican plaintiffs never presented any evidence of wide-spread voter fraud that impacted any state or federal election, and they lost every one of those cases.
It all comes down to “Where is your evidence?”
Tax payment, election ballot drop boxes too similar
Who in Polk County government thought it would be a good idea to place two almost identical-looking drop-off boxes side-by-side outside the Polk County Courthouse for election ballots and property tax payments?!
They are the same color, have the same logos and the lettering is almost identical. In fact, it looks like the property tax payment drop box is the old election ballot box! How many citizens have put their property tax payments in the ballot box and/or their ballots in the tax collector’s box? I sure hope that staff that empties these boxes is getting them to the right place. Is it legal for them to do that? Do they have to return them to the sender? Both are time-sensitive and both are very important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.