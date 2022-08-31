Vote for Kotek to continue support for education
We’re retired public school educators, having served in Polk and Marion Counties, proud of family members who carry on the tradition of community service through teaching as well as our grandchildren attending Oregon public elementary and middle schools.
As our family starts an academic year during campaign season for our state’s governor election, we’re focusing on the importance of childcare and education.
We’re supporting Democratic candidate Tina Kotek for Governor. Tina stands for kids’ education and well-being!
In 2016 Oregon voters passed Ballot Measure 98 to modernize and restore high school Career and Technical Education classes and keep students on track to graduate. Tina Kotek pressed for and achieved full funding of these classes.
Thanks to Tina’s leadership in 2019, Oregon made its largest investment in public education in generations. Sadly, current candidate for Governor, Sen. Betsy Johnson, roadblocked this investment and now says that her vote to invest in schools was a mistake. Another candidate, Christine Drazan, opposed the investment from day 1.
We urge our community to vote for Tina Kotek, next Governor of Oregon, to continue fighting for learning opportunities for Oregon students at all levels. For details about Tina’s education priorities, go to https://www.tinafororegon.com/priorities/.
Edgar and Marylouise (Jaech) Brandt
Dallas
Ending racism improves all lives
Ending racism will improve the lives of white people. What!? Isn’t racism a problem for people of color? Of course it is. But there is an unconsidered problem of racism for white people as well.
Racism is maintained through fear and worry of the “other.” This fear of the “other” allows an us vs. them condition which affects the wellbeing of everyone. “Love thy neighbor as thyself” is a reminder about the connection between human beings. This edict also means that when we hurt others we hurt ourselves.
There are social and economic consequences for everyone with racist systems. One example is housing. People of color often get their homes appraised at lower levels. This is unfair and it also means that nearby homes are then also appraised lower even if they are owned by white people. Another example is pollution. In segregated cities, the neighborhoods with people of color experience greater levels of pollution which causes higher rates of miscarriages and illness. Pollution dosen’t recognize geographic borders and seeps into adjoining neighborhoods causing the same level of health problems. The solution is for us to work toward insuring everyone is equally cared for and not have a racist system that keeps some people defined as “the other.”
Kathleen Grudle
Monmouth
Lack of code enforcement hurts city
What happened to all the city codes we used to have? Enforcing weed control on all properties? Street maintenance? All streets swept?
The people that have let our city slip away should be ashamed of themselves. Our state officials should also be ashamed of letting our state get into such bad shape.
F. True
Dallas
More pickleball courts is not the solution
I’m a big fan of parks, and also a former tennis player, so I’ve followed the discussion about adding more pickleball courts to our parks with some interest.
The existing courts are on a route I travel regularly and it seems like the problem isn’t too few courts, but that everyone wants to play at the same time. I guess that saves having to find a partner and guarantees an opportunity to play.
Perhaps the easiest solution is for the club members to set several times when members might gather and let people figure out which time works best for them. When I go by the courts, frequently there is no one playing. I hate to see more paving of parkland, even though paving doesn’t need to be mowed and watered. Let’s make sure we maximize the use of paved surfaces we have before adding more.
Given the number of serious injuries to players nationwide, maybe having some limits placed by court availability isn’t such a bad thing.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Paper guilty of callous reporting on plane crash
The shock of learning that two members of our community had been killed in an airplane crash was only compounded by the callous and insensitive reporting on the tragedy by the Itemizer-Observer.
Please try to do better in the future.
Laurel Sharmer
Monmouth
