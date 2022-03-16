Thank you to anonymous benefactor
Honesty is alive and well in Polk County.
I dropped my credit card without noticing my carelessness at Roth’s in Monmouth around 2:30 p.m. on March 7. It was immediately turned into the store staff.
I thank my unknown benefactor. You represent what is best in our world today.
Deirdra Sevier
Independence
President has very little impact on rising gas prices
Fuel prices are too high thanks to Crazy Vladimir. A friend sent me a picture of a gas pump showing the new high price captioned, “Thanks Joe“ (Biden). Well, the President is about the last person having control of fuel prices.
Fuel pricing has four components. Crude oil is first. Not many countries have oil. Those that do have plenty of pricing control. Next, is the refining cost. Again, the refineries have a lot of control over pricing. If you watch news you will note that every time a refinery has a shutdown the price of fuel goes up almost instantly.
Three is distribution and marketing. Here’s where the customer takes the hit. Market manipulation by large investors adds about 20% to fuel cost. Giant market manipulators can “buy” a whole tanker of fuel, have it sit off the coast waiting for the price to go up, then sell it. These market manipulators add absolutely nothing of value to the crude oil but they make a ton of money fleecing you.
The usual list of price components ends with taxes. Federal taxes haven’t risen in years which is part of the reason our highway infrastructure is so bad.
I will add a component to fuel pricing. Possibly you! Few people price-shop for fuel. Usually, we just happily drive around until the gauge approaches empty, then drive into the next station to get ripped off.
I have not found any data on how much the price of fuel would be driven down if folks actually shopped for fuel but it surely couldn’t hurt. I have seen a full dollar of price differential within the Willamette Valley. Is that your fault?
Fred Brown
Dallas
Where does the madness end?
Iran openly makes threats to destroy the U.S. and former administration members, and funds terrorism around the world. Yet U.S. leaders consider purchasing oil from them and are still pursuing a nuclear deal. Who in their right mind pursues a deal with someone who won’t sit at the table with you and doesn’t release hostages to show good faith before negotiating?
More Madness: The U.S. allows Russia to negotiate on behalf of U.S. The entire congress should - 100% - stop this arrangement. All of our leaders have sworn to protect and defend the U.S. When do their actions begin to exhibit they take the oath seriously? Russia and Iran must truly be celebrating the U.S. allows them to dictate all the rules.
Every day of his presidency, Donald Trump was accused of colluding with the Russians and now we are learning which party really colludes with them.
The U.S. is doomed if we continue to allow evil to grow with the outrageous decisions made by the current administration in every economic, security and freedom policy. Hopefully voters will see the handwriting on the wall and vote to save our country.
Terri Parsons
Dallas
Saint Patrick’s story is about faith, not the color green
When it comes to Saint Patrick, the true story is more exciting than the legend.
Patrick was born in 385 in Roman Britannia in the modern-day town of Dumbarton, Scotland. Per his autobiographical St. Patrick’s Confession, “My name is Patrick. I am a sinner, a simple country person, and the least of all believers. I am looked down upon by many. My father was Calpornius. He was a deacon; his father was Potitus, a priest, who lived at Bannavem Taburniae. His home was near there, and that is where I was taken prisoner. I was about sixteen at the time. ...” When the pirates landed back on the Irish coast, they took Patrick 200 miles inland where he served as a shepherd. Six years passed, and then Patrick had a dream/vision which showed an escape route. Patrick escaped his captors and travelled back over the 200 miles to the shoreline. A British ship stood waiting and Patrick sailed home.
Patrick’s Christian faith changed during his captivity. Now back in his homeland, he committed to his faith in earnest. He became a priest. He felt a burden for the people that had kidnapped him. Patrick returned to Ireland with a mission to see pagan Ireland converted.
Loegaire, the pagan king of Ireland, eventually converted and was baptized by Patrick. Many of the people of Ireland followed suit. St. Patrick’s story points beyond his adventurous life. It points to Christ, the one he proclaimed to the people.
Peggy Carter
Dallas
NATO partners are wonderful, competent people
Consider this: Vladimir Putin is a mass-murderer. Donald Trump has expressed admiration for Putin. Many rich Americans have donated large sums of money to Trump. Many other Americans are waving flags in support of Trump.
Putin uses lies and violence to achieve his objectives, whatever they are. Trump uses lies (documented by thousands of fact-checks) to achieve his objectives. On Jan 6, 2021, Trump supporters used violence in an attempt to achieve their objectives.
Are these things okay? Does the desired end justify the means? What is the desired end?
An interesting side-note: The Cold War (America vs Russia) was largely about capitalism vs socialism (communism). But Putin is a capitalist, a very rich capitalist.
Looking for solutions? Kindness matters, and integrity matters.
Trying to stimulate thought, not anger. That is hard to do as you probably well know as a journalist. I am retired Air Force with war-planning and war-fighting experience. I am very worried. Most of my experience was in units with a NATO mission. Our NATO partners are wonderful, competent people and it is awesome to see how they have come together.
Don Ellingson
Dallas
Editor’s Note: Only a portion of Don Ellingson’s letter to the editor ran in the March 9 paper. We run it again this week in its entirety.
Letters Policy
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.