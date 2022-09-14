Remember good leadership traits in next city election

I’ve been considering the impending races for mayoral and city council seats in both of our communities. Most of us believe an effective leader needs to be a good steward of public funds, a good communicator, represent the majority of constituents, follow the hierarchy of leadership, be respectful and respectable, be involved, and be approachable.

