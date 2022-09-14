Remember good leadership traits in next city election
I’ve been considering the impending races for mayoral and city council seats in both of our communities. Most of us believe an effective leader needs to be a good steward of public funds, a good communicator, represent the majority of constituents, follow the hierarchy of leadership, be respectful and respectable, be involved, and be approachable.
To these basics I would add that a good leader:
• Seeks agreement through cooperation and compromise because he/she knows that compromise has a longer shelf-life than coercion
• Understands how many elements must work in harmony and with efficiency to make a body function, especially the municipal body, and nurtures the process
• Seeks first to join together instead of indiscriminately tearing apart, for fomenting argument for its own sake is ultimately destructive
• Is passionate and knows that passion is best communicated by inviting others to understand and join in than by threats to trample and overtake
• Believes in progress through productive discussion that is civil and respects differing opinions
• Is motivated by love of community, not simply collecting accomplishments to be used as ammunition
When making the critical decision on how to spend the power of your vote this fall, I encourage you to ponder, as I will, not only the message, but equally, the motivation of each politician you choose to support.
Don Patten
Monmouth
Dallas needs more visionaries
I am a seven-year resident of Dallas. Sadly, I believe the city of Dallas is dying commercially.
Since I have moved here, the city has lost two new car dealerships, two bank buildings are for sale downtown and a major furniture sotre has closed its doors just recently. There are no first class restaurants in this town, not somewhere I would take my wife for a birthday or anniversary.
Numerous small businesses have closed their doors. There is only one true grocery store in town. I don’t count Grocery Outlet as a grocery store. So, I take my business to Salem, Monmouth or Independence.
The Fowler company is in process of completing a 450-unit subdivision of nice homes near where I live. And, there are other nice subdivisions here as well. But, no commercial businesses are being opened to support all the new families who either reside here or will soon move in.
I have met with the city manager and mayor to discuss this problem, but to date, I see no improvement. Fred Meyer has inquired about the possibility of building a store in town, but was told we don’t have any properly zoned land. Why the heck not? I would love to have a store of that caliber here to give Safeway a bit of competition.
I am not just complaining. I am willing to help, if I can. This major problem is up to the city manager and city employees to fix. It’s also a problem the mayor and city council needs to address and fix, so we can attract better and more stores, restaurants and hardware stores. I am not talking about fast food restaurants.
How about it, you people in power to make changes. Are you up to the task? If not, step aside and let the people who will do something positive work in your place. Oh, I used to work for the Oregon Economic Development Department, so I have some experience dealing with this type of issue.
Bob Lesh
Dallas
Let’s clarify the homelessness prevention grant
A recent letter misstated the recipient and the purpose of a grant to prevent homelessness.
The grant has been awarded to Polk County, not any individual town (not Independence), and the purpose is to bring together resources to help prevent homelessness, to help people stay in their homes. The grant funds one position at this point, with a board made up of representatives from various communities in Polk County. Cities could choose a City Council member or a staff member to represent them on the board. These positions will be unpaid. The board will establish the guidelines, goals and outcomes expected for this grant. The funded position would report to the board, which will represent all of Polk County.
There are no “plans” at this time as the board has not yet been formed or produced their guidelines, rules, goals and outcomes. The funds are from a grant and do not pull funds from any of Independence’s budget.
A youth shelter has been proposed by a separate entity, to house youth who age out of foster care, but are still in public school, or who have lost their housing for other reasons and may be “couch surfing” at this time. There has been no purchase of property or housing at this time. Property in Monmouth and Dallas has been evaluated, but no decisions have been made.
Studies and practical experience has shown that meeting basic housing needs first helps in dealing with other issues experienced by those facing homelessness. Once a person has an address and safe shelter, a job, counseling and other services can be provided for that individual.
I hope this helps clarify some of the concerns expressed by last week’s letter.
Rebecca Jay
Independence
