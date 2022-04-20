Shame on you Dallas
Wow, have you noticed all the new homes that are being built in Dallas? It’s starting to look like some of those “cookie cutter” homes with high price tags. Think we recently read how proud the city fathers are at the newest of the businesses and growth.
Not to mention the lack of water that will be happening this coming summer when the current residents will be once again asked to ration their water usage due to lack of water most likely with an additional increase in water rates.
Each new structure comes with a building permit that adds revenue to the city makes for these permits.
As for businesses go, are you aware that a long established business will be closing due to the fact that the city will not allow him more water to keep his business alive?
I ask, is this really what the residents of Dallas want?
Deb Darr
Falls City
Vote for Gordon, Pope to solve Polk County problems
If there’s anything we should have learned over the last several years, it is to take our responsibility as voters in a democracy very seriously.
Please, Polk County voters, read up on the candidates. Do your homework - talking points are easy to put out there, but what’s behind them? What are the priorities behind the sound bites? I strongly urge you to not let any candidate off the hook when it comes to their ideas around homelessness and mental health, among other critical issues (water resiliency, anyone?). Demand to know their plans and priorities.
We need smart, proven, solution-oriented people in office working to solve our serious problems which is why I’m voting for Jeremy Gordon and Craig Pope for Polk County commissioners: We need solutions.
Allison Hamilton
Dallas
School bond will help things locally
It seems like the whole world is festering. Everywhere you look - locally, state-wide, nationally, and world-wide – there are strong forces pulling us apart. Abroad, Ukrainians fear Russians and Russians fear NATO. At home, right-wing conservatives are angered by liberals, and left-wing liberals are angered by conservatives. (This anger, fear, and hatred is not a new phenomenon; Google “Kingston Trio-Merry Minuet” and listen to the words of a song from the 1958 hit parade.)
But we can pull together and make things better.
One way to make things better is to make our schools a safer and more pleasant place to be, a place where students want to go to school. The Dallas School Bond measure will help do that. It will improve school facilities without increasing estimated tax rates. Sounds like a win-win situation to me.
(And do listen to the Merry Minuet, it should make you think, especially the phrase, “What nature doesn’t do to us, will be done by our fellow man.” Scary stuff.)
Don Ellingson
Dallas
Carrick Flynn needs more investigation
I’m in a quandary regarding the upcoming election in May. Currently I receive candidate advertising that offers background information on the candidate growing up poor or another candidate’s extensive military training.
None of this information seems relevant to the governmental position they are seeking which is not always clear.
The PAC that is providing advertising for Carrick Flynn, Protect Our Future PAC, is apparently backed by a wealthy crypto currency specialist. Although much of what the advertising for Flynn says is appealing to me, I wonder if he will work for his constituents or for the wealthy supporter funding his campaign.
I hope through journalistic investigation some of my questions will be answered. I support a free press.
Jane Johns
Monmouth
A history of supporting our young people
A would like to congratulate the Blue Dolphin Swim Team parents and their coach, Jesse Genualdi.
This past weekend, they hosted nine teams and 125 swimmers from around the region. The two-day meet was the largest swim meet at the Aquatic Center. The Blue Dolphins is a well-respected swim team throughout the state dating back to the days of their first coaches, Ron August and Jim Fairchild, and dedicated parents like Buch Buchanan.
When I was coach, many would comment on swimming against the Blue Dolphins since the 70s. It was nice to see all the swimmers and parents enjoying the day at the pool. Many swimmers place in the finals of their event and two swimmers qualified for the zone championships in St. George, Utah.
This community has always supported the youth. The coaches mentioned above, along with committed parents, helped organize Kid’s Inc. To provide the young people with facilities and programs in all sports Both Ron and Jim were coaches and high school teachers.
I commend the school board who are responsible for maintaining and operating the facilities used by the city. Several years ago, we chose not to build a new high school. In other words, we chose to not buy a new car but to maintain our old car.
The list of how the money will be used to maintain and update the facilities has been written in other letters. The school board, following standard practice, did not place the new bond on the ballot until the current bond had been paid off. In this way, our taxes will not be raised.
Support our young people and vote yes for the new school bond.
David Morell
Dallas
Investigate commissioner candidates before you vote
We have two candidates for Polk County Commissioner position 2. I’ve met Craig Pope once. Seems nice. A little too conservative for my taste but I feel if I had a county issue, I could discuss it with him. Polk County is running well. Don’t think we need a change.
Never personally met Micky Garus but I have listened to him at a few meetings. I have read about him in the paper. I have seen his comments on social media. He sure knows how to say the right things most of the time. But then out of the blue comes some VERY right-wing comments and actions.
I am writing not to tell you who to vote for but to ask you to investigate, look at social media, look at what has been written about both candidates. Be careful. Investigate. It is important to know who you are voting for.
Sue Olmstead
Dallas
Thoughts about the upcoming election
My family moved to Dallas over 43 years ago. I have been involved in in community activities for all those years. I feel I should speak out about the oupcoming elections and share my doubts about Micky Garus being involved in our local government.
Micky Garus puts down transgenders. He donated a machine gun for a fundraiser of a Dallas team (gun that has caused violent deaths in our country throughout our in or country). He complained about mask mandate at a school board meeting. He’s put down different religions. We came to America for religious reasons. I believe it’s in the constitution.
These last two years have been tough for everyone. Is it a good idea to elect someone who divides us? Our community needs unity and acceptance of our differences we have. I question that Micky Garus will be a positive influence in our local government. Consider carefully as you vote on the county commissioner.
Mary Christensen
Dallas
Earth Day
As Earth Day approaches, I am reminded about how often humans damage our living earth without even noticing or thinking about it.
I recently had the opportunity to visit the recently reopened Grove of the Titans, in the California redwoods. This grove contains a group of the largest living things on earth, Coast Redwoods. The area had been closed for several years because visitors were trampling the roots, threatening the lives of the trees. The park built a raised walkway so visitors could still be awed by these giants without killing them. This is a dramatic example of how we often fail to care for the earth, on which all life depends.
More common examples are things like over fertilizing so runoff damages streams or running a gasoline or diesel engine when it is doing nothing, creating more pollution and contributing to climate change.
Earth Day reminds us that there are things which each of us can do to help protect the livability of our home, earth.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Bonds just have to wait
Driving around Dallas, I see posters promoting a Dallas School Bond and a Bond for SW Polk Fire District No. 1.
I’m not sure about other folks, but for me, I watch cost of gas, food, property tax going up, cost of living in general going up and these two agencies want to float bonds.
All I can say is that is ludicrous!
One does not help a thirsty person by offering them Vinegar. I say these two bonds just have to wait.
Tim Kirkman
Dallas
Picking the qualified candidate
In my research to qualify the best possible choice for the Polk County Commissioner position #2, I find the choice very clearly by their answers to some of the questions asked by the I-O in the April 13 issue.
In the responses given by each I see answers by Pope to be work related and relative and those by Garus to be more political and fear based.
Regards to answers on government overreach (pandemic) Pope was level headed and thoughtful to all constituents regardless of his own feelings on the subject. Garus would like to make it political and divisive not inclusive of all views.
On the question of tax resources Pope answers that there are limited resources and all delivered in a responsible manner as required by law with 68% going to public safety alone. Pope shows knowledge about the budget and the balance that is needed to steward over them with full disclosure.
Garus has no real budget knowledge answers that I could see just inference that the commissioners (government) doesn’t regard public opinion or explain issues or have trust by the citizens.
I conclude that both candidates given their answers have made it clear where they belong. Craig Pope as a proven incumbent Polk County Commissioner and Micky Garus as a business owner, family man and caring community supporter.
I ask that we choose wisley in regards to the best candidate for Polk County Commissioner position #2.
Warren Lamb
Dallas
Hi Jane Johns, I know I can't substitute for a journalistic investigation, but I worked with Carrick at Oxford and thought I could share my impressions. What I can say is that he is a staunchly loyal and high-integrity person, and if elected, he is not the sort of person who would turn away from his promises in order to support more narrow interests. Also, I met Sam (the donor)
several times before he got so rich. He is not trying to enrich himself - he has been giving away most of his money for most of his adult life. Rather, he is trying to advance policies that will protect against pandemics. The reason he started his business in the first place was to earn money to spend on solving the world's problems. So it's not a bad sign that he is in Carrick's corner at all. Obviously I am biased toward Carrick, but you can read these things in other places too.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/finance.yahoo.com/amphtml/news/crypto-billionaire-sam-bankman-fried-133943117.html.
