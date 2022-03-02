Why we don’t need masks
A University of Louisville May 2021 study showed that masks did not slow the spread of COVID. Other studies have confirmed this. The WHO (World Health Organization) does not support mask wearing.
We lost one of our physicians here in Dallas, Dr. LaTuilippe, because he saw the hypocrisy of mask wearing and compared it to a chained link fence holding back a wall of water. Do you think 5-year-olds sitting shoulder to shoulder with snotty masks and teachers continually touching their faces to put masks on is protective?
On the vaccine topic: Did folks forget it is an experimental vaccine? Circulation Abstract 10712 (Nov. 2021) showed that the risk of thrombosis (heart attack and strokes) is doubled in those who got vaccinated, and they are still recommending the vaccine? It should be taken off the market! And the government wants to mandate it? What is going on here? What about the fact that natural immunity is robust and maybe lifelong, yet no one is willing to give a pass to these folks?
The vaccine is showing less effectiveness and not protective. The CDC is taking heat right now for not releasing the damaging vaccine information because people may choose not to get vaccinated. All-cause mortality is increased not related to COVID - what do you think is causing this? Do you think they are hiding vaccine side effects from us? I do.
And the audacity of people to think if I do not get a vaccine, I am causing them harm is ridiculous. If a person has natural immunity they can save lives with their blood - as a transfusion - if vaccinated that use is negated. Another reason to not get vaccinated if one has natural immunity. Yes, the risk of infection is an issue, but the FLCCC Alliance has published options and I personally have several more.
Our freedom is at stake on so many levels - freedom to chose, freedom to protest.
Susan Rychlik
Dallas
It’s Trump’s fault for Russia’s action in Ukrain
I have followed the tragedy of Ukraine from the time it appeared that Putin was going to take the next step in his attempt to reestablish the Soviet empire.
It appears that his efforts are driven, in part, by the division the God King sowed in this country, during his four years on the throne. The echo chamber of Fox News and other right–wing media also appeared to add to Putin’s perception that he could do as he wished. The continuing lies about the stolen election make it appear that the US is moving toward a pitched battle between groups trying to preserve American democracy and those who are working toward permanent minority rule by disenfranchising voters who disagree with them. We don’t know how the move toward empire will end, but we are fortunate that Putin’s best friend is no longer able to help him from an official role in government.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
