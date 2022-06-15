Formula shortage: What the FDA got wrong
Infant formula shelves are bare, due to a voluntary recall sparked by the discovery of a dangerous pathogen.
Although Abbott Nutrition is to blame for the presence of Cronobacter in its infant formula, failures at the FDA also contributed to the crisis.
The FDA waited months to inspect the Abbott facility after learning its formula could be contaminated. And after its inspectors confirmed the contamination, the FDA waited for weeks before alerting the public.
Here’s the timeline:
September 2019: The FDA inspects Abbott’s formula plant in Michigan and detects Cronobacter.
September 2021: The FDA inspects the plant again and finds violations. On the same day, Minnesota state officials alert the FDA that an infant was sickened by formula from the plant.
October 2021: A whistleblower warns the FDA of safety failures at the plant.
February 1, 2022: The FDA collects samples that confirm the presence of Cronobacter.
February 17, 2022: The FDA announces it is investigating reports of contaminated infant formula, and Abbott announces a voluntary recall.
Abbott found Cronobacter in five other environmental samples between 2019 and 2021. But it wasn’t until 2022 that the FDA concluded Abbott had failed to maintain a clean and safe environment. A whistleblower warned the FDA in October 2021 that Abbott falsified records, released untested, released untested formula, employed lax cleaning practices, misled auditors, failed to take corrective measures and lacked good systems for tracing potentially contaminated products.
There are still hundreds of recalls every year.
Peggy Carter
Dallas
Change in times show guns are not the problem
In regards to the many mass shootings we have had lately let me say I have no solution and all the victims have my sympathy. But the guns are not the problem. If they were, the slaughter would have been much worse years ago.
When I was a boy, the time to get your bb gun was not determined by how old you were but by whether you could cock it. Everybody had one and none of us shot each other.
When I was in high school you could have collected an armload of rifles and shotguns out of the pickups in the parking lot but none of us killed each other. In fact there was one kid who periodically brought his shotgun on the bus to hunt ducks or pheasants after school. In addition to all the guns every kid had a pocket knife after about the third grade and all had them at school.
When my sons were in high school it was the same way. Lots of guns and knives but no murder or mayhem.
If gun control were the solution, then Chicago would be the safest city in the country.
For some reason the people have changed. For this there are lots of maybes that I won’t go into. But one thing is certain. If you are determined to kill a bunch of people you will find a way. If you can’t shoot them build a bomb or gas or use your car or any other way that works in your situation. If you want to kill yourself at the same time that just expands your options.
John Hamstreet
Grand Ronde
Venezuela is poor example for gun control
This is a response to a letter to the editor published in the I/O last week.
Mr. Ellingson picked a poor example for wanting more regulation of firearms ownership as a solution to curb crime when he pointed to Venezuela.
In 2012 the “Control of Arms, Munitions and Disarmament Law” was signed into law in Venezuela for the express purpose of disarming the people. By 2014 Venezuela had the world’s second highest homicide rate. The murder rate continued to rise as more firearms were seized from the public, while the black market in weapons increased.
In addition to a high crime rate, many people in Venezuela today live in extreme poverty due to poor economic policies, and suffer from food insecurity, spiraling inflation, gas shortages, infant formula shortages, homelessness, a migration crisis etc. (Sounds familiar?)
If we don’t want to end up like Venezuela, we’re going in the wrong direction.
Ann Simmons
Dallas
