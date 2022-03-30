Vote no on school bond
Here we go again with a new school Bond, I’ve got a few questions about it.
What happened to all the money the government gave them that the Union screamed about over the last few years? Two schools haven’t been open for approximately two years for full time learning. Has everybody noticed that we’re approximately at an 8% inflation rate that costs the average family right around $2,000 extra a year in food and fuel costs?
Most likely they’re going to tell us that a bond is a drop off in our property tax bill and they just want to continue it.
We need to tell the schools we the people are losing a chunk of our money to government policies. Who’s going to replace our income? Just remember inflation is a form of taxation. The people didn’t create this problem, your elected officials did. Every dime counts for me and for you.
Remember one thing - it’s not how much money you make, it’s how much money you get to keep that makes your life a lot better.
Please vote no on the school bond.
Ken Mayer
Dallas, Oregon
City council needs to rethink location of new cell tower
We don’t need more laws. We need a city council with heart.
At Basket Slough, a wildlife refuge just outside Dallas, if a cell tower were placed on that property, many people would be up in arms.
Yet 400 feet southwest of the Dallas High School and community college, a cell tower has been approved by the ctiy council without the parents or grandparents of the attending students being notified.
The Creator said in His word in the Bible, children are more valuable to him than birds.
I encourage you to read it for yourself.
S.J. Reenyan
Dallas, Oregon
Vote yes on school bond
I am voting yes on school bond measure #27-134. Why? Because the bond proceeds will result in the following:
- Replace rusted out water pipes and repair/upgrade HVAC components
- Add security at schools (lock-down keyless and vestibule entries)
- Technology upgrades
- Add/upgrade personal learning environments and special education rooms
- Boiler room replacement and dry rot repairs
- $4 million dollar award from the state, if the measure passes
- The new bond will replace the old bond with no tax rate increase
Please join me in doing what’s best for students. Vote yes!
Lu Ann Meyer
Dallas, Oregon
Bond will pay for programs important to student growth
I support the Dallas School Bond. It is important that we provide our children with an education that allows them to attain the skills and training they will need for their future lives as adults.
Dallas has more than doubled in size since the last school was built. We need to keep our facilities and curriculum up with the population growth and changing society.
Our children will need job and life skills that we may not even understand. This bond will allow the school district to provide the learning in an appropriate facility to accomplish this.
Clint Branum
Dallas, Oregon
Let Garus prove he is the guy
Mike Neufeldt’s March 23 assessment of Micky Garus’s qualification to serve as a Polk County Commissioner was an interesting mix of facts and opinions.
Mr. Neufeldt was correct to point out that Garus is a “well liked, respected man with a good heart.” How true. While volunteering countless hours to Dallas Fire, the Sheriff’s Department, Dallas School Board Committee and Recreation Committee, Kids Inc., Lady Dragons’s and TBO Seniors Baseball, Garus has proven that he listens to and works with people of all persuasions to identify problems and find solutions to issues that effect every citizen in Polk County.
To publicly imply that Garus is “racist”, “backwards”, “misguided”, “polarizing” and “insensitive” is simply an opinion worth only the value of the paper it’s printing on - nothing. To say Garus refuses to change his morals and world views to match the shifting winds of a vocal minority is much closer to reality.
Mr. Neufeldt, as often proven by local editorial writers who love to see their names in print, it’s easy to disparage someone in the I-O, on Facebook or Twitter. Alternately, we can make a phone call and drive to Starbucks, sit down and have a civil conversation with someone we don’t really know. I’ll pay your coffee and danish and Garus has already to meet with you. I’m betting you’ll find a whole lot more meaning to your own words, “our community needs guys like Micky G.”
Paul Cole
Dallas, Oregon
We should help another under attack
The letter to the editor from March 16 from Terry Parsons was something we hope everyone read and gave thought to.
We are a nation that has the ability to stand totally on our own without the aid of other countries.
We feel countries have taken from the U.S. and then belittled, used and profitted from the U.S.
There are indeed some countries that need the support we give, but why can’t we take a stand and support the country that can use the resources we have to be self supporting and not allow other countries to be allowed to commond their actions here at home?
Greg Darr
Falls City
Those darn Republicans are at it again
As I’ve mentioned before, the lack of intelligence by several prominent Republicans never ceases to amaze me.
We now hear about the wife of a Supreme Court Judge, Virginia Thomas (wife of Judge Clarence Thomas) contact White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asking he try to overturn the 2020 election. REALLY??? And Clarence Thomas was the lone dissent in the Supreme Court’s January order rejecting Trump’s bid to withhold documents from the January 6th panel. I wonder why.
During the State of the Union in 2022, Representatives Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) were heckling President Biden as he spoke. And to think these two were voted into office.
Taylor Green has tried to blame Bident for the invasion of Ukraine, which was promptly torn apart by retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, former Director of European Affairs for the United States. And his wife summed it up better by texting to Taylor Green “We know you are crazy stupid but why do you tell us over and over.”
Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was videoed at a rally calling President Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, “a thug.” An hour later he says Putin’s actions are disgusting and “he’s praying for Ukranians.” This from someone who has been accused of sexual misconduct, and was recently stopped for driving with a revoked license, the 3rd traffic violation in six months.
Cliff Brown
Dallas, Oregon
