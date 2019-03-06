Declare hazard corridor rather than roundabout
It is inconceivable to me that ODOT would consider installing a roundabout on a rural state highway (99W at Clow Corner). Most vehicles travel 99W at speeds of 60 mph or higher. A roundabout in this situation would invite disaster to travel on this state highway, and at an estimated cost of $7.5 million, there has to be a better way.
I’d propose declaring a hazardous corridor from north of the Highway 22 interchange north of Rickreall all the way to Monmouth, directing motorists to turn on their headlights while in the corridor, then enforce it. It’s really too bad that Oregon doesn’t require all vehicles to run with headlights on at all times. Lives would be saved, and cost a lot less than $7.5 million. I’d like to know if the Jeep Renegade involved in the recent fatal accident at Clow Corner had its lights on.
Guy Parker
Dallas
Trump not the one with dictator behavior
Very interesting anti-Trump tirade in last week’s issue.
First steps in dictatorship is removal of weapons from citizens.
Next step is control medical care.
Next step is control the workforce.
These are not my ideas, but lessons taught by Lenin and others. Look it up yourself.
None of these are condoned by President Trump. All were exercised by President Obama. All are now being pushed forward by the Democratic and Socialist parties.
Facts are simply facts. Hateful tirades are self-satisfying, but not very convincing.
Larry L Loomis
Independence
Dive-In a success
On Saturday, Feb. 23, the Friends of the Dallas Aquatic Center held our first (of what we hope will be many) Dive-In Movie at the Aquatic Center, and it was a great success. Over 100 happy, well-fed citizens from all over the Willamette Valley enjoyed the pool while watching a great Disney movie. Thanks to our professional photographer, Jon Schulte (Reed Lane Photography) who volunteered his time, you can look at the pictures from the event on our Facebook page (Friends of the Aquatic Center). You can support our future events by donating money and volunteering to help.
We couldn’t have held this great event without our fantastic sponsors — Les Schwab paid for the movie rights; Jeff Mexico/Dallas Cinema did the setup and provided both the projector/sound system; Ugo’s, Pizza Hut, Abby’s and Dominos all donated pizzas; the Dallas Fire Department loaned us the use of their coolers/ice for the drinks; the morning pool classes donated the drinks; and the Dallas Aquatic Staff kept everyone safe — thank you.
It is only with all of us working together that we can keep the Aquatic Center open and operating as a City of Dallas entity.
Kelly Gabliks
Dallas
Friends of the Dallas Aquatic Center
Mint Valley cares for customers, employees, community
The city of Dallas initiated the plan review process on the Mint Valley project last month. The Mint Valley project team has been positively received by many people, but we are also aware of various comments and questions from members of the community who want to protect the livability of the Dallas community. Mint Valley is focused on establishing a sustainable business that will operate well into the future. We believe that a company can only be sustainable if we take care of our customers, our employees, and our community. All three elements are critical.
People use towel and tissue products every day in their homes. We take our product and environmental responsibilities very seriously and do not use hazardous chemicals in manufacturing. The pulp we use is purchased and no adverse smells are created. Air emissions are 100 percent compliant with EPA and DEQ requirements and will satisfy “Cleaner Air Oregon” rules. The availability of recycled water in Dallas allows us to conserve fresh water resources for community needs.
Local noise and traffic engineering firms completed studies to help us improve placement of sound barriers and the facility activities locations to lessen impacts on neighborhoods. The Godsey Road improvement project will be widening the road and adding sidewalks. We will remeasure noise after startup to insure compliance.
This work has taken two years to complete because it’s important to get all the details right with respect to the community, the environment, the business and our future employees. This approach respects taxpayer dollars and people’s time. The city of Dallas has been very thorough reviewing our project. We are grateful for their assistance and the community-focused input they provided.
Your input and feedback are important to us and we welcome questions at info@mintvalleypaper.com.
Mark Schneider
Mint Valley Management Team
