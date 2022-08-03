Thank you to all who made pickleball tourney a success

Over the July 15-17 weekend, the Dallas Pickleball Club hosted their Second Annual Tournament. Over three days, we had more than 200 participants representing over five states. We had numerous compliments on not only the efficiency of the tournament, but also the friendliness of the community, volunteers and supporters.

