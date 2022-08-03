Thank you to all who made pickleball tourney a success
Over the July 15-17 weekend, the Dallas Pickleball Club hosted their Second Annual Tournament. Over three days, we had more than 200 participants representing over five states. We had numerous compliments on not only the efficiency of the tournament, but also the friendliness of the community, volunteers and supporters.
We would like to thank the following for being a big part of our tournament’s success:
- MAK Grills who sponsored the tournament, provided hotdogs for our pro-exhibition on Friday evening and a delicious lunch for all participants on Saturday. You are so very supportive of our community.
- Shane Denning from Timber Hill for coordinating and running the tournament. You did a terrific job!
- Dallas Chamber of Commerce for getting the word out to all our businesses. We were able to hand out swag bags full of amazing discounts and goodies to all the participants.
- Willamette Valley Fiber for providing 200 swag bags.
- City of Dallas for facility use and support.
- Too many to name volunteers from our club and community that came out to help and support this tournament. What a great way to showcase our community!
Dallas Pickleball Club
Documentaries prove election was stolen from Trump
Yes the election was stolen from Trump without a doubt!!
If you do a bit of research you would also know this is to be fact.
Check out the documentary 2000 mules. This alone tallies in Trump’s favor!!
Oh, but there is more.....
And even better check out the documentary by Mike Lindell (Absolute Truth) that did not document the mule issue but how the servers (voting machines) were hooked up to the internet and votes changed via this route. (It is illegal for these machines to be hooked up to the internet.) DOCUMENTED BY THE MILITARY who he interviews in the documentary. Let alone the major irregularities noted by many during the voting process as explained in the first part of the documentary.
The January 6th Select Committee hearings are not reviewing voter fraud so not a reference for information in this regard. CNN panned Mike’s work and did not even comment about the latter portion with military intel. Absolute Truth was banned from youtube but you can still watch on Bitshute to hear and see for yourself.
The evidence is crystal clear we have a fraudulent president in the White House.
Susan Rychlik
Dallas
Arguments are lost when resorting to name calling
Those who resort to name calling need to consider their position – no matter what it is.
Recently, a letter to the editor suggested that some were “less than human.” Many children name call in elementary school. This usually ends badly with loss of friends and lack of understanding. Perhaps, the occasional bully gains some presumed strength and notoriety.
The fact is that when you call someone “less than human”, you have ended any conversation about, well, anything.
Ultimately, you’ve declared that you have no argument – nothing else to contribute to a conversation. You’ve given up and must name call, thinking this gives a position of strength or authority. Remember when you were young and someone called you a name? Did it change your thinking or behavior? It likely shamed you or made you angry or sad. Is name calling how you now share your own humanity?
In my opinion, name calling shows an abject failure to communicate and only signifies that one has abdicated their own ability to think.
Nannette Willis
Monmouth
Why we continue to protest
For two years, I’ve joined a group of white people at Monmouth’s Black Lives Matter protest every Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Highway 99 and Main.
Recently, someone asked why I’m still protesting. “You’re white. Why does this matter? This isn’t your problem.”
My answer was from Dr. King, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Yes. Things have improved, but unfortunately, we’ve a 400-year culture of racial oppression that came from owning and subjugating humans for profit. Since oppression is counter to our mythos, “liberty and justice for all,” we established mental justifications that allow us to blame the victims of the oppression.
These negative racial attitudes stay with us as evidenced, for example, in gaps in housing and sub-average wages (regardless of education level) for people of color. These attitudes help us maintain the status quo of white primacy at work, school, and in our communities. And since the justifications blame the victim, we’re protected from taking responsibility for changes that need to happen to correct for the 400 years of racialized norms protecting whites’ status over people of color.
These existing injustices cause many social tensions impacting everyone’s happiness. Living in a society with rampant injustice negatively affects our sense of wellbeing. We can change our attitudes and counter the tension by learning about our history and racialized culture.
That’s why our group is on the street every Wednesday. Most of our signs remind us to “please learn.”
Carol McKiel
Monmouth
