What were voters thinking?
We live in a county that voted to elect a QAnon supporter to the United States Senate, and a county that voted AGAINST removing slavery from the State Constitution.
Think about it.
Michael Cairns
Independence
Thank you to all the MASH moms
This is a thank-you note.
Yesterday, during a thank-you-we-love-we’re-so proud of-you call to our veteran son, Brad, I asked about a memory I had about when he was serving in Saudia Arabia during Desert Storm. I was remembering that he received so many letters and gifts from people here in Dallas that he put a big box at the end of his cot and told the 30 other soldiers he shared a big tent with, take what you would like.
He said to me, “Yes, mom, the MASH moms were awesome!”
Then I remembered, “Mothers Against Saddam Hussein,” MASH moms, writing and sending gifts to our troops. The Itemizer wrote an article about this that included a photo of Brad. Then he really got showered with cards and gifts of support.
Brad grew up in Dallas and graduated from Dallas High School. He now lives in Texas with his family and is a helicopter pilot for medical flights. This mom wants to send a big “Thank You!” to all the MASH moms out there, to the people of Dallas and to the Itemizer newspaper for supporting our veteran son and all of our veterans.
THANK YOU!
Terrie Kygar
Dallas
Letter writer clarifies senior center stance
Two weeks ago, I submitted a letter from the seniors of Dallas Senior Center of which I wrote on behalf of all Dallas seniors. It did not come from the board of directors, nor did they approve it prior to the publishing. I left the letter at the center for all seniors to read for a whole week prior to it being published in the I-O.
I have been requested to write a letter on behalf of the members and this is what I did. I am very sorry if I have upset anyone on the board of directors from my letter.
Everything I had in my letter is true and I want the citizens of Dallas to know that the senior’s need help from the Dallas City Fathers in getting these issues corrected.
Judith A. Jones
Dallas
