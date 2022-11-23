Dan Farrington pledges to continue advocacy
I would like to say thank you to all of those who supported me, voted for me, and prayed for me during my running as a candidate for House District 20. I met so many new friends, I appreciate all of you. I’m looking forward to our next conversations.
I will continue to work hard in our communities to support homelessness, through mentoring at the Union Gospel Mission of Salem and working with Be Bold Street Ministries. I will continue to be a strong advocate for small businesses, our children’s education, and coaching our youth. We need to continue to teach accountability, responsibility, and proper morals to our children. We need to be positive examples for our youth and provide an environment that is safe.
Thank you to all my new friends!
Dan Farrington
Salem
Thank you Teresa
I want to make a public thank you to Teresa at Fee Mail Depot In Monmouth. She is very knowledgeable on phone scams and the best way to exchange items. If Teresa can’t help, she knows where to go to get help.
Thank you again Teresa!!
Walt & Marilea Shrock
Independence
A few random thoughts
When I saw indicators of paving on West Ellendale, I thought why, the road looks OK? That question just lasted until I saw the rock truck coming from the quarry. Got it!
Regarding Ellendale, I believe the Lyle school, Lyle Park area should be equipped with flashing lights. Traffic ignores the school zone everyday. Plus, during ball season Ellendale has cars parked bumper to bumper for two blocks, both sides. Families watch their kids play ball. It is only a matter of time until a child comes out from between cars and is hit by traffic, which will likely be going too fast. These lights could be on a timer for school and on demand for ball games. Between radio controlled equipment and solar power there shouldn’t be a huge amount of wiring to do. We just need to find the money. Perhaps a safety grant?
Last thought. I think we should start a fundraising campaign for money to put a very tall, large, United States flag in front of the Polk County Courthouse. Those huge flags are beautiful to see and would be a real plus for the county and city.
The fundraiser should obtain enough money to install the flag and set up an annuity account to pay for ongoing maintenance. Hence, the county would not be saddled with the maintenance, which is ongoing. Hopefully, we could enlist the Oregon Army Guard to install the pole. That would save some money.
Fred Brown
Dallas
Holiday spirit doesn’t revolve around shopping
With the great American shopping season upon us, we decided to brave the throngs and shop for a necessity at a Penny’s store while in the Metro area.
We went to Washington Square Mall, the location of the nearest Penny’s store after the great shutdown. We were overwhelmed. It had been many years since our last visit there and our lack of familiarity with the layout we parked at the opposite extreme from the store we sought, requiring us to walk through the entire mall.
I almost felt physically ill, seeing so many frenzied shoppers (this was a Saturday) looking for something to buy. We looked in many of the store windows, and saw mostly things which no one needs, but apparently some people want. Our Thai exchange student daughter liked to say that shopping was the Thai national sport. After our experience at Washington Square, I’m convinced it is the same in this country. I can’t help but think how much of what we saw will be marked down or shipped elsewhere after the holidays, some of it ending up in landfills no doubt.
I’m still hopeful that we all may learn to consume less of what we don’t need so that we might avoid being buried in our own garbage.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
