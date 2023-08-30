Thank you for support of Salem Pride event

I want to give kudos to two businesses that have local Independence-Monmouth community connections. The two major sponsors of last Saturday’s Salem’s Pride at the Park celebration are Country Financial and Capitol Subaru. Please support these companies, as well as local Pride events.

