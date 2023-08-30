Thank you for support of Salem Pride event
I want to give kudos to two businesses that have local Independence-Monmouth community connections. The two major sponsors of last Saturday’s Salem’s Pride at the Park celebration are Country Financial and Capitol Subaru. Please support these companies, as well as local Pride events.
Homeless shelter misinformation stokes fear
Thank you, Charles Johnson for addressing the misinformation running rampant in the community about a possible shelter for people who are currently living on the streets and trails of Dallas. I also see them in the community, including at our food bank. The (mis)information being spread about our neighbors without shelter appears to be baseless, unless it’s based on fear. The reaction of some in the community is especially surprising to me given the strong Christian foundation of the community. As a person who was raised as a Catholic, I know enough of the Bible to know that Christians are told to welcome the stranger, and that whatever is done for the least of our fellow humans is as if it is done for Christ.
Providing transitional housing for those who are currently unhoused could provide an opportunity for individuals and families to make a new start. Let’s hear out the plan if one is forthcoming.
Sharing the words of Dr. Harry Emerson Fosdick
Years ago, I asked my mother how to know right from wrong, I think it was in the 80s when the U.S. was selling arms to Iran and using that money to back the right-wing rebels in Nicaragua.
She gave me a quote from Dr. Harry Emerson Fosdick that I refer to this day. I’d like to share it with you. It seems the times we live in require rebooting. This is certainly a good starting place:
Dr. Harry Emerson Fosdick’s Six Point Test for Deciding Right from Wrong
1 - Does the course of action you plan to follow seem logical and reasonable? Never mind what anyone else has to say. Does it make sense to you? If it does, it is probably right.
2 - Does it pass the test of sportsmanship? In other words, if everyone followed this same course of action, would the results be beneficial to all?
3 - Where will your plan of action lead? How will it affect others? What will it do to you?
4 - Will you think well of yourself?
5 - Try to separate yourself from the problem. Pretend for one moment it is the problem of the person you most admire. Ask yourself how that person would handle it.
6 - The glaring light of publicity. Would you want your family and friends to know what you have done? The decisions we make in the hope that no one will find out are usually wrong.
