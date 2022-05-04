Where are all the heroes?
Is there really any such person today as a true American Patriot? A real hero such as those who formed this “more perfect union”? People who are willing to pledge their lives and their fortunes and their honor for the redemption of this country we call home?
Our so-called “government” is totally corrupt. They continue to make middle of the night, back door deals with our enemies and no heroes step up to intercede. Shame on us for calling ourselves Democrats or Republicans or Independents instead of “Americans”.
We have a document that formed this country that is still completely valid. Nearly all of our so called “laws” have violated this document and as stated in the Declaration of Independence; “In every stage of these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince (President) whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
June Stout
Independence
Support ballot measure 27-135.
A “YES” vote ensures staffing to supplement the existing dedicated SW Fire District volunteers and professional career staff that we have grown to rely on.
Funding from the levy will support the addition of two Fire Fighters/Medics to respond alongside our volunteers, 24/7 from the newly constructed Bridgeport Community Fire Station. These additional professionals will not only significantly reduce response times throughout the rural areas surrounding Dallas but also assist the already strained fire/medical response teams currently serving our community.
Please join us in:
1) Improving response times throughout the district
2) Supporting the SW Polk Fire District volunteers and current staff
3) Lessen the strain on the fire/medical response system
Please vote YES on ballot measure 27-135.
Dayna Perkins
Dallas
Re-elect Craig Pope
Please re-elect Commissioner Craig Pope.
He has a long record of volunteer service to the community. He has demonstrated that he has a good working relationship with other agencies and works hard to find solutions to problems facing Polk County.
Gary Weis
Dallas
Garus’ past actions don’t match current promises
I will not vote for Micky Garus in this election.
I have a hard time reconciling what he says now with his actions in the past. His signs say “American Values”, but he has in the past called Islam pure evil and threatened administrators and students with an ass whooping over the issue of transgender students use of a bathroom. Those aren’t my American values.
From his responses to questions posed by this paper, he appears more interested in fighting with other levels of government rather than working with them. I don’t need my county commissioner to protect me from state (or federal) government. I’m afraid we would have a “constitutional” commissioner to go along with our “constitutional” sheriff. I won’t vote for vague promises to make things better, because I think my definition of better is different from Mr. Garus.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Vote yes on school bond to carry schools into the future
I want to urge everyone to vote YES for the school bond. A brief read over the information available on the school district website has me more than convinced that plenty of consideration, planning and public input has gone into this.
As a community, we should be willing to pitch in so that we can have nice things. The schools are in need and I think this is a fair way to do it. Some of the needs are dire, like the plumbing situations. But one project that’s important and exciting is the upgrade and expansion of the vocational, career and technical education programs at the high school. With college tuitions higher than ever, I think that the experiences and opportunities this will allow our high schoolers will prove to be invaluable.
All of the proposed projects will really help carry our schools into the future!
Christine Mayfield
Dallas
Pope has a clear understanding of being a public servant
The United States can certainly feel polarizing at times – but that doesn’t mean Polk County has to be. That is why I am reaching across the aisle and supporting Craig Pope in his reelection bid for Polk County Commissioner.
He has worked diligently to build our communities and to connect experts in areas of need such as homelessness, transportation, public safety and broadband connectivity. When he sees an issue or challenge, he focuses on the greater good and works to find practical and sustainable solutions.
Even though Commissioner Pope and I haven’t always seen eye to eye, I respect him because of the actions I have seen him take in his role as an elected official. He has a clear understanding of what it means to be a public servant. Polk county needs the most experienced and dedicated person serving as commissioner, and in 2022 that person is Commissioner Craig Pope.
Roxanne Beltz
Monmouth City Councilor
Passing school bond = no new taxes and $4 million grant
For many people, the bottom line comes down to how much money it costs them. Passing this school bond will result in no tax increase for anyone. Your tax rate stays the same as it is now.
In addition, passing the bond now allows the school district to qualify for a $4 million grant to go toward the same improvement projects. Grants aren’t always available, but right now we can take advantage of this “free” money to complete necessary repairs and upgrades.
For more info, please visit www.dallas.k12.or.us/bondmeasure2022.
Chris Ellingson
Dallas
Let’s at least get honest
Let’s at least get honest about Mick Garus. His only economic idea, which he feverishly tried to push through, was to shut down the Dallas Aquatic Center.
What stopped him was a council meeting held in a larger venue to allow the public to speak about closing the pool. Many speakers spoke of disabilities, rehabilitation, swimming lessons, swim team, and a place to exercise or enjoy family fun. Everyone spoke of the benefits of our Dallas Aquatic Center being a treasure to our community.
This is Mick Garus’ legacy – his only legacy to our community as a city council member. No way did he bring any economic improvement, but rather he was divisive and out of touch with the Dallas community.
Vote for anyone but Mick Garus or at least, Get Honest with his history of public service.
Debra Nord
Dallas
Help fund volunteers firefighters
Volunteer firefighters/emergency medical responders are an extremely dedicated and essential part of providing fire and emergency medical response in small communities and rural areas like the Southwestern Polk Rural Fire Protection District. This district covers 136 square miles of Polk County that completely surrounds the city limits of Dallas and Falls City.
Increased requirements for training and personal time to be a responding volunteer in recent years have reduced the number of citizens willing to participate in this important work. SW Polk Fire District board of directors have responded to this situation by hiring career firefighter/emt’s to provide immediate fire and emergency medical response to our citizens. However, response capabilities in the southern Bridgeport and Falls City areas of the district are less than what the board believes important for our citizens.
The proposed levy #27-135 would increase service in this area by providing career firefighter/EMT staff to respond directly from the new Bridgeport community fire station.
Please consider the fire and emergency medical response you want for your family and property when you mark your ballot on 27-135 and also volunteer to help in this important work.
Bruce Sigloh, director
SW Polk RFPD
Micky G is back
Micky Garus, who, out of politics to fulfill his dream of owning a farm is back running for commissioner.
Took time off so folks would forget how he embarrassed this community a couple of times with racist remarks, and
Insensitive actions.
Mickey G. is a well-liked respected man with a good heart. Countless hours of community service, volunteer work, (prove it). However, his views are backwards, misguided and polarizing. Our community needs guys like Mickey G., just not in politics.
Mickey G. is the kind of “early bird gets the worm” person that we wish would sleep in late.
Mike Neufeldt
Dallas, Oregon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.