Homeless shelter lacks ongoing funding
I have been giving a lot of thought to the homeless shelter complex proposal that is being discussed on Holman Street. I believe it is a poor choice since West Salem, Independence and Monmouth have refused this option. It seems all of a sudden we should accept this proposal without question. The funding is only available for three years then it’s our responsibility as a community to cover the costs.
Let me share a concern that occurs, our community receives funding from the feds to hire three firefighters. After three years, it’s the community’s responsibility to fund these three positions. If after the three years the money is not available, someone has to tell these three firefighters that they need to find other employment as in 90 days are they will be laid off.
Fast forward. The community approves and builds these shelters. Three years down the road, funding is not available or option for the city or county budgets to fund these needs. Who will now be responsible to inform these possible 100-plus individuals they must find somewhere else to live?
Let’s not make the mistake of building shelters out of empathy or guilt to solve everyone’s problems. Just say no. It’s the correct decision.
William Hahn
Retired fire chief, councilor
Democrats are missing a lot of the news
You Democrats sure have your heads in the sand. All you know is what you see on CNN, who is certainly not telling you anything, especially not what is happening with the Biden crime family.
It’s beyond me why someone would be a Democrat. They seem to think it’s okay to open our borders to let fentanyl in to kill hundreds of thousands of mostly young people and let the cartels traffic children. They shut off our oil then beg Saudi Arabia for their dirty oil. They let BLM and Antifa burn Portland and other cities and loot and kill but put the Jan. 6 protesters in jail for a year. They defund the police so criminals can destroy businesses and kill people. They’re for mutilating children by castrating them and cutting off their breasts in the name of gender-affirming care. They sexualize our kids, and try to kick anyone out of the military who disagrees with them and/or doesn’t want to be vaccinated. Plus Democrats think it’s okay to protect Biden’s criminal activities, not to mention help cover up his dementia.
If you’re a Democrat and don’t know these things are happening, this is not misinformation, but provable facts.
Not getting it.
Arlene Kovash
Monmouth
City, school district need to better budget resources
The city of Dallas has allowed all these new subdivisions to be developed and then turn around and tell us we are in a “Stage one” of a water shortage. Why wasn’t the capacity of the reservoir increased before these developments were allowed to happen?
Now, residents that have lived here for years, are being required to conserve water. Fees & Taxes. It seems like all this city wants to do is implement new fees and taxes. Can’t get a bond measure approved by the public (twice), just add a fee to your water bill. Schools don’t have enough money, let’s tax the public for an addition to their home. General Fund short of money, let’s figure out how we can get another tax or fee from the residents.
Why doesn’t the city and school district learn to budget the resources they already have and quit wanting more money? I for one am getting tired of the city trying to take money from the citizens of Dallas to pay city bills by enforcing a tax or fee because they don’t know how to manage their money. We have to manage our money!
F. True
Dallas
Dallas ignores poor families with biased delay tactics
What I witnessed during the Dallas City Council meeting chilled me to the bone. Regarding the Church at the Park transitional shelter siting, the City Council, without making a singe motion or taking a single vote, decided to indefinitely delay a decision on a future application with no date set for a decision. It was clear to anybody watching that the decision to delay was already decided and that city staff led that portion of the meeting.
It was unclear what was even decided but they do not plan to close the public hearing even though people can write testimony and/or speak in person. I agree people should be notified and allowed to use their voice. But if you do not limit the time period within which to make a decision, a decision will never be made. And that’s the point. The council has decided to kill the project before an application is submitted. And the only project they have or will delay in this way is this one - a project that serves poor people. Where is the equity, fairness and justice for our families who simply need a safe place to sleep at night until they can find a real home?
If the city wants to be seen as treating everyone fairly, they should limit the public hearing period to what they have done for their land use applicants. This is discrimination.
Mark Bordini
Dallas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.