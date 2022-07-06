Thank you Kurz Family
Thank you so much Kurz family for your up-lifting, inspiring, God-honoring tribute to your “gift from God”, Nethaniel.
I never had the pleasure of meeting Nethaniel, but obviously from your glowing obituary, I’m the one who missed out on his special life.
May you all be abundantly blessed for the great blessing you gave us in writing such a God-honoring tribute to Nethaniel.
June Stout
Independence
Congratulations to PJ Armstrong
I am pleased to congratulate PJ Armstrong, recently named General Manager of MINET and Willamette Valley Fiber.
PJ Armstrong has been with MINET almost from its beginning. He has watched it grow from a stumbling infancy into the well-recognized and highly respected business that it is today. With Mr. Armstrong at the helm MINET will continue to grow and evolve to claim its full potential.
I was employed at MINET for 9 years until retirement and, like Mr. Armstrong, participated in its growth under the fine leadership of the prior General Manager. My journey at MINET was at times a rough ride, but it was always and ever pointed toward growth and success.
PJ Armstrong has, during his career at MINET, seen firsthand what didn’t work, and wisely distanced himself from flawed policies. Instead, he embraced the policies that do work and do encourage expansion. He has a wonderful relationship with his staff and has earned the respect of business peers, politicians and competitors.
I commend the MINET Board of Directors for making the intelligent decision that PJ Armstrong is the right person for MINET and Willamette Valley Fiber, the leader who will guide the company as it bursts into the digital future. MINET is a future-facing company, but it never forgets that it was birthed and nurtured by Monmouth and Independence. The two cities, which MINET calls its “legacy market,” will always receive the best of the best from Mr. Armstrong, his team, and the company.
Marilyn Morton
Independence
