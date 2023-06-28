Please America, woke up
It is no wonder that so many foreigners wish to emigrate to the U.S.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Online only/e-edition -- One Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Online only/e-edition One Year
|$32.00
|for 365 days
Are you an existing print subscriber? Verify your subscription to receive complimentary online access.
Print subscriptions which include online access
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In County - One Year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|In County - Two Years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|In County - Six Months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|In State - One Year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
|Out of State - One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please America, woke up
It is no wonder that so many foreigners wish to emigrate to the U.S.
Where in the world would the leader be able to be convicted of sexual assault, have his namesake corporation and university fined for tax evasion and issuing worthless diplomas. You can have your charity shut down because you used the donations for yourself and family members.
Then after what was characterized as a free and fair election and so proven in over 50 court cases, you can send your supporters to the capitol to “fight like hell,” to overturn the election results. When that didn’t work, you can take highly sensitive classified documents to your beach club and share those documents with your friends.
And after all that, you’ll still have support from roughly 30% of the Republican party who seem to have lost any sense of what is morally and ethically right or wrong.
Please America, woke up.
Respectfully submitted by,
Larry Willett
Dallas
Thanks to all who made golf tourney a success
On June 25, the Cross Creek Golf Course, in conjunction with the Cross Creek Men’s Club, hosted the Oregon Golf Association Junior Golf Tournament. There were 88 participants, boys and girls, ranging in age from 8-18. This is the 15th consecutive year hosting this tournament.
As tournament coordinator, I would like to thank Tim and Kathee Tarpley, the owners of Cross Creek Golf Course, along with its staff, for all their generosity and assistance with the tournament. I would also like to thank the following Cross Creek Men’s Club members for donating their time to help make the tournament a success: Jim Schroeder, Sue Schroeder (ladies club member), Ken Ross, Dave Day, Kevin O’Brien, Ben Talon-Kayne, Bob “Dos” Bennett, Glen White, John Hopkins, Mark Eklund, Tom Skinner, Paul McCarty, Matt Reynolds, Gary Jones and Rich Dominick.
Also, a big thank you to the Pepsi Cola Company for its donation of Pepsi product. They have donated to our tournament for many years.
Bob McCleery
Junior Tournament Coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.