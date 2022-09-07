Independence is ill prepared for $1 million homeless grant
Recently the city of Independence was issued a $1 million grant to open an office to help the homeless population gather needed resources to help individuals who are facing homelessness. This position has one person who is in charge of the program and who will oversee the use of this grant. As I understand it, this individual who is in charge does not answer to the city nor the county.
At this time there are no plans on what service’s will be met with this grant nor is there a plan in place once the money is spent. Will the city take from the general budget to pay for these services leaving other services short such as emergency services, infrastructure and schools?
At some point there was talks about opening a youth homeless shelter which has been adamantly denied by City Manager West until the last meeting where it was made clear that prior to her appointment there had been discussion on this issue.
My question: Why was she so adamant about this topic never being discussed? As an incoming city manager how are you not updated on past council meetings?
Will this office turn into another Arches which provides services in Salem? How many individuals who are psychiatrically ill, addicted to drugs and alcohol, and sexual offenders will this draw to Independence to seek services?
Thank you for promoting successful blood drive
I just want to thank the Itemizer-Observer for the three articles prior to the blood drive the Dallas Evangelical Baptist Church hosted. We had 26 people donate, three of which gave a double donation. Therefore 29 units were collected, impacting the lives of 87 people.
The Red Cross was very pleased with the drive especially since it was at the start of a week before a national holiday. I am thankful that the I-O provides informative and interesting information to our community.
EBC Blood Drive Coordinator
One tennis court is not enough to meet demand
One tennis court? Seriously?
As a former Dallas High School tennis player and someone who still uses the tennis courts, I was frustrated to read the comments from Bob Tucker, city liaison for the Dallas Pickleball club.
“Tennis is rarely played and one court would be enough,” he remarked. Really, Bob? Tell that to the dozens of tennis players, including the high school JV teams that rely on those two courts at Roger Jordan Community Park. Thank goodness Mary Christiansen, the stalwart of the Dallas tennis community, is representing and validating the importance of tennis. Swapping the location of the JV tennis courts and pickleball courts is nonsense, and it adversely affects students.
Bob, have you considered the implications of only providing one JV tennis court during high school matches? The matches would take upwards of 5 hours to complete, which is entirely unsustainable for students. It was challenging enough as a JV player to only have two courts to play on, but reducing to one will be a huge detriment to the entire tennis program. The JV tennis program needs more than one court to practice and compete on.
If you want another pickleball court that doesn’t use taxpayer funds, fundraise for it. The JV courts were funded by the Rotary Club and Oregon USTA for tennis use. Don’t displace student tennis players for your own interests.
