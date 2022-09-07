Independence is ill prepared for $1 million homeless grant

Recently the city of Independence was issued a $1 million grant to open an office to help the homeless population gather needed resources to help individuals who are facing homelessness. This position has one person who is in charge of the program and who will oversee the use of this grant. As I understand it, this individual who is in charge does not answer to the city nor the county.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.