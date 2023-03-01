Don’t know why we need assault weapons
In regards to guest opinion on school bullying, good article. I agree with everything.
As an Old Dude that went to school during the 70s it really rang a bell. Every adult should have the right to bear arms to defend themselves. Still don’t get why we need assault weapons. If someone does, please do tell.
The author seems like a person who could help get reasonable gun legislation. I hope he would, and I would be glad to help. As I believe bullying is a part of owning assault weapons.
Mike E. Neufeldt
Dallas
Teen aviation event a success thanks to feature in paper
I want to thank you for featuring our Teen Aviation Weekend event in your Community Briefs section of the paper for the last three weeks.
EAA292’s event last weekend was attended by 24 teens who learned about all aspects of aviation and aviation careers. Your featuring this event in your paper helped us attract interested teens. We will now work to give them experiences building airplanes and opportunities for pilot training and other aviation education scholarships.
David G. Ullman
EAA 292, Youth Aviation Chair
Experimental Aviation Assn
Republican cult now wants national divorce
I cannot wrap my brain around the absolute dumbness, anger and hatefulness of the GOP Cult.
Consider Marjorie Taylor Green’s idea. Divorce of the red and blue states into separate entities. Hence, red states could pass laws against everyone who is not a white, straight, poor Christian by doing away with social programs. Those in lower economic status will lose existing safety nets. That way, these folks can go hungrier, get paid less, get sicker and die earlier than wealthy persons like her.
Donald Trump was the sole worst hater in America but now there is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. It’s impossible to list everything he hates, but a few are; anyone not white, straight or Christian, an accurate history of our past that might make someone uncomfortable, helping people who are struggling and people’s lives.
You might object to my assertion. You do not understand that the GOP Cult hates you and is perfectly willing to let you die. Floridian Charlene Dill was working several part-time jobs struggling with parenting three young children. Feeling chest pain she went into emergency which told her she had heart issues which require medications and monitoring.
Florida Republicans had refused Obamacare assistance so Charlene could not afford such care. She skimped on medications she could afford, kept working and at a demonstration for vacuums she was selling she died at age 32. Considering Republican resistance to COVID protections and the above, what is your conclusion?
Fred Brown
Dallas
Don’t give minors voting rights
Allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in school board elections? This deserves a resounding NO!
Having served on a school board, and witnessing the teachers union’s antics of late, this is nothing more than the Unions’ desire to take more control of the board that is supposed to be the community’s local control of a National Union that desires to run everything it touches. Think of the total mess it made of remote learning when it shut the schools.
The lesson we should have learned from that is when the union has control of when, and how it works, it no longer serves the public, but dictates to the public. And what better way to take control than to get the people whose minds they shape into positions that set policy. At 16 and 17, their opinions have been controlled by the Unions for 10 years, or more. Look at what they do now. Whenever there is something the “superior minds” take issue with, they make sure they pass that on to their subjects.
Then it seems that the news covers the “brave innocents” crying out for “common sense” solutions. Gun control, the green environment, smaller classes, more pay for teachers, whatever the “woke” liberals are pushing, gets national news coverage if “the future of our nation” is out of school picketing with probably taxpayer paid school supplies.
Is it any surprise that the teachers’ union uses “union tactics” to get its way?
Gary Richards
Monmouth
