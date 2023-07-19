Abandoning the truth leads to moral decay
What is the truth?
For many the truth is how they feel today. But the truth can only be found in God’s word. Situational ethics are rampant today and deadly to all. Without a constant, society spirals downward. Man manipulates the truth by telling you how you feel is more important than the truth. By ignoring the truth, we are like chaff in the wind, blown in one direction and then another.
When will it end? In my 70+ years I have never seen the speed of moral decay that I have in these last 10 years. When will it end?
Larry Dalton
Monmouth
Thank you to non-partisan stranger who lent a hand
The tree trimmers clearing the wires had come and gone. Now, I had to figure out how to load 14 giant pieces of wood into my pickup. Picking them up was not possible, so I brought a ramp and rolled four of them in. That left 10 giant, heavy, irregular chunks that would not roll. I slid them up the ramp an inch at a time. I would make it but it was tough and slow.
Suddenly there was a voice. “Mind, if I give you a hand?”
I turned, and standing on the sidewalk was a man with his family.
“Oh no,” I said, my pride slightly damaged. “I can get it.”
“Let me help you out,” he repeated.
My pride gave way to my aching muscles. Side by side, we moved the wood several feet with each push and soon all the wood was loaded. There was a handshake and a thank you and he was gone.
Notice in this story no one asked what church I attended or who I voted for in the last election. We were just two people sharing a load like we have for thousands of years. I know the election season is upon us and we get passionate, but every now and then just lend a hand to a stranger. We will all be better for it.
We do that in Dallas and it makes this a great place to live.
Thanks again to the stranger on the sidewalk.
Paul Telfer
Monmouth
