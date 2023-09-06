Student, PPP loan programs were wasteful
I think the Biden administration is totally wrong to offer students loan forgiveness. Many students who have received student loans in past years have totally repaid them. It seems unfair to forgive current student loans and not hold students accountable to repay them. I believe it also sets a bad life example as it’s the responsible thing to do to repay their loans.
This loan forgiveness program will cost taxpayers $400 billion if approved. This will put the burden on the rest of us responsible taxpayers. Even though the Supreme Court has ruled against the program, the administration is pursuing other avenues to implement it. It needs to be stopped. Many of our Oregon representatives seem to be in favor of the student loan forgiveness program.
A similar thing just happened with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Approximately $800 billion was given to businesses with basically no requirement to repay these loans. A majority of the companies that received PPP funds did not need this financial support, as they already had the funds allotted in their budgets to make payroll and keep their employees working.
Also keep in mind where the billions spent on the PPP could have funded so many other worthy short funded programs, such as the police and fire departments, schools, libraries, etc.
Ken Dalke
Salem
Reps returning from break to make U.S. worse
Well, soon the US House of Representatives will return from their long vacation which is generally dedicated to fund raising; and get back to work, (sort of). According to the very temporary leader of the GOP Caucus, McCarthy, they are going to get right to work. Of course, as is usual, they will not work on issues that might be worthwhile to Americans or our country. No, they are going to get right to work on impeaching the President, Joe Biden; apparently for something his son may or may not have done. The GOP Cult is much like North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. In that country, if a person is accused of being a wrong doer, the whole family for three generations is often thrown into the concentration camp with the scofflaw.
That sure sounds like the GOP Cult to me. The list of things they hate is very long. In fact, it is much easier to list the things the GOP Cult likes. For example, they are fine with corporations and the super-rich paying no taxes whatsoever, Supreme Court judges suckling up to millionaire donors, white racists, Nazi believers, out of control gun sales, a country awash in guns, gun violence, homophobia and Vladimir Putin.
I likely missed a few items but hopefully you can see the trend here. I wonder how long it will take for the GOP Cult to shed their slavish loyalty to a certain mentally ill narcissistic sexual predator and return to working to make the Unites States of America a better place?
I’ll not hold my breath if you don’t mind.
Fred Brown
Dallas
Dallas needs to reevaluate its development planning
Dallas appears to be in the same downward financial spiral that many towns in America are facing. Raising taxes might be necessary to stave off painful service cuts. However, for the long term, Dallas should evaluate how its development pattern determines the city’s financial viability. I urge the city to take two important steps.
First, examine the costs and revenue associated with each type of development. Advisory groups such as Urban3 help cities model the tax revenue and costs of services associated with different types of developments. This lets them see which types bring in net revenue and which types drain city finances. On their website, anyone can see the analysis Urban3 performed for Eugene.
Second, act on this information, once you have it. Move away from zoning associated with negative net tax revenue. Instead, adopt zoning that fosters economic activity and that generates enough tax revenue to exceed the costs of services. This is important to figure out before finalizing the plan for the La Creole Node. The city needs the new area to bring in positive net revenue over the long-term—including the ability to pay for its own long-term infrastructure maintenance and replacement.
Making this change is the difference between continued decline and a strong, stable financial future for our town.
Andrew Gothro
Dallas
Trump must be held accountable
No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, the evidence revealed in the latest indictment of Donald Trump should disturb every American who cares about protecting our freedom to vote and our democracy. In the latest indictment, President Donald Trump and key allies––including his lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows––were indicted on 41 criminal charges for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Trump deliberately spread disinformation about the 2020 election, then used those lies to pressure state officials in Georgia and other swing states to overturn the will of voters, including asking the Georgia secretary of state to “find 11,780 votes.” He and his cronies leaned on everyone they could, from state officials to former Vice President Mike Pence.
When they couldn’t steal the presidency by throwing out votes or through phony paperwork, they rioted in our nation’s Capital in an attempt to stop the election from being certified.
Some are treating Trump’s indictments like they don’t matter, but that’s not what this is about. It’s about being able to confidently cast our ballots as Americans, certain that our vote will be counted, no matter our political party. It’s about whether a president and his allies should be able to throw out votes that they don’t like. The answer, of course, must be a resounding NO!
We, the American people, choose our leaders, and not the other way around.
These are serious crimes. To preserve the rule of law and democracy, no one is above the law. This trial should proceed, without interruption or interference.
Our democracy depends on it.
Sincerely,
Monty Herron
Sheridan
