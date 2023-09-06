Student, PPP loan programs were wasteful

I think the Biden administration is totally wrong to offer students loan forgiveness. Many students who have received student loans in past years have totally repaid them. It seems unfair to forgive current student loans and not hold students accountable to repay them. I believe it also sets a bad life example as it’s the responsible thing to do to repay their loans.

