Crazy GOP cult continues to baffle

The GOP cult is bat-guano crazy. I watched U.S. House of Representatives hearings by the “Oversight” Committee. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray was the inquisition victim that day. As an opinion writer said, “The GOP members made up accusations, then threw them at Director Wray. Wray handled himself with aplomb; not losing his temper or laughing at the stupid questions proffered by the GOPers.”

