Crazy GOP cult continues to baffle
The GOP cult is bat-guano crazy. I watched U.S. House of Representatives hearings by the “Oversight” Committee. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray was the inquisition victim that day. As an opinion writer said, “The GOP members made up accusations, then threw them at Director Wray. Wray handled himself with aplomb; not losing his temper or laughing at the stupid questions proffered by the GOPers.”
When has the GOP introduced any form of legislation to “promote the general Welfare” (the Constitution); lately? Let’s see. They introduced bills to punish/ put at health risk transgender and other people struggling with gender identity. They’ve worked to eliminate efforts to correct past discrimination in our society. The GOPer controlled Supreme Court quashed the use of criteria to allow disadvantaged applicants to be assured of a chance to succeed. A bonus is voter suppression by race and/or party.
Now, red states are demanding treatment records of its citizens who have traveled out of state for medical care. If those low-down scoundrels traveled to obtain an abortion then the home state wants to know so that they can punish the miscreant. The old GOP-BC (before crazy), preached non-intrusive government.
There’s Senator Tommy Tuberville. He loves the military; his grandfather served in WWII. He never served. But, he has a blank spot in his limited intellect because he now has a one-person hold on all upper level military promotions. Hence, military personnel cannot move to a new assignment, take a better job or transfer their military skill to another operation. Tuberville is putting our national defense at risk over his political grandstanding. He’s likely getting fan mail from Vladimir Putin.
Why any actual rational person in the United States would still call themselves a Republican is beyond me.
Fred Brown
Dallas
A big thank you
The Dallas Pickleball Club would like to extend our thanks to the many people businesses and organizations who helped make our Third Annual Pickleball Tournament a huge success.
Thank you to the Itemizer-Observer for such great coverage of the tournament and to Derrick & Julie Cox Photography for the great action photos.
The list is long, but thank you to the following:
Mak Grills for providing a great BBQ to all participants as well as daily support making things run smoothly.
Shane Denning, our tournament director, who once again ran an exceptional tournament, juggling three days of competition and over 200 participants.
The many volunteers (club members and community supporters) who manned the hospitality tables, welcomed players and spectators, kept the water and ice flowing and all with a smile.
The Dallas Chamber of Commerce for getting information out to local businesses for swag bag contributions.
Jennifer Ward, city of Dallas Parks & Recreation manager, for coordinating the additional traffic, parking and preparation for the increase in park usage. Also Eric Totten and crew for taking time to keep the trash picked up and providing signs and cones for directing traffic.
Benedetto’s and Van Duzer wineries for their generous contributions to our daily drawings as well as many local artists.
Lastly, the citizens of Dallas for coming out to watch. We hope you have enjoyed the competition.
Over the last three days of the tournament, we hosted over 200 participants, plus the fans and families they brought along. We had six states represented as well as Mexico. What a great opportunity to showcase our community as well as promoting the sport of pickleball.
Dallas Pickleball Club
Thanks to all who extinguished Fir Grove Fire
We want to thank all those who came out to fight the Fir Grove Fire on our timber property July 5. The Oregon Department of Forestry and units from Benton, Linn, Polk, Marion and Yamhill and others responded quickly and brought the fire under control despite difficult conditions. We also have a big thank you for Diane and Paul Telfer for reporting the fire and enabling the firefighters to get access to it quickly.
We have always been strong supporters of the local fire departments but hoped we would never have to rely on their services. It is good to know that they are there and respond so well in times of distress!
Jock and Pam Dalton
Dallas
Don’t let seniors lose out on pool services
One proposal the city of Dallas is making to balance the general fund is widespread cuts to police, fire, EMS and closure of the aquatic center. The negative impact of the cuts are obvious, but not so much for closure of the Dallas Aquatic Center (DAC).
Morning at the DAC are the unofficial senior time. On any weekday morning you’ll see many of our older citizens in classes that focus on aerobics, flexibility, balance, and movement, as well as doctor prescribed physical therapy sessions. For many, the weightlessness of the water provides the only form of exercise that works for them. The positive impact it has on their ability to pursue their lives is amazing. When you see those who make their way into the pool on walkers or canes, many in pain every step, to enjoy the few minutes of the day when they can move without hurting, it’s hard not to be inspired. The DAC provides so much more to our community than just a great recreational opportunity for our youth.
The value of our police, fire, and EMS is clear. Those services in Dallas are excellent. My wife wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for the quick action of a Dallas EMS crew.
Times are tough. I get that, but it has come down to a hard choice of what we can afford and what we want the city to be in the future. I do know just how much I love living in this community.
Curtis Barnes
Dallas
Dallas residents care about helping the homeless
Sometimes we want information, but are not sure where to get the facts. So to find out what some Polk County leaders are doing to help end homelessness, I read the PATHS website, https://pc-paths.com/category/community-news
To find out about proposed ideas for the “managed micro community,” I looked at www.church-at-the-park.org and read more. I also listened during the housing meeting on June 21 at WOU.
Now I understand that RURAL Polk County has many adults and kids without shelter. They sleep outside, in vehicles, in RVs without water or power. They need a stable place to stay while they resolve their homelessness.
People from West Salem or Salem are not eligible to stay. When there is an opening, our Polk County Family & Community Outreach will pull from their existing list. The FCO will prioritize people who are most vulnerable — families with dependents, the aged, those with chronic health problems, people fleeing domestic violence.
After learning about the procedures and the well-trained staff, I want to welcome this new micro community. Dallas people want to live in a small town that cares. So let’s find out ways to help.
Carol Christ
Dallas
We need to nominate our best and brightest
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if:
Donald Trump disappeared, never to be heard from again, and the Republican party hit the reset button and sought out the best and brightest conservative-leaning person as their 2024 Presidential candidate?
Joe Biden announced his retirement, and the Democratic party hit the reset button and sought out the best and brightest liberal leaning person as their 2024 Presidential candidate?
Recognizing that both candidates would be among the best and brightest people on Earth, we could do away with attack ads and just focus on the important issues?
For example: The “best and brightest” candidates will know that climate change is real and a serious threat, so what should we do about it?
Candidates would know that war is a stupid, evil thing to do, but that sometimes the alternatives appear to be even worse. So, what should we do about Ukraine? About NATO? About the United Nations?
Candidates would know that we have an embarrassingly high murder rate. So, should we attempt to disarm potential murderers, or should people be trusted to make their own decisions about firearms?
Candidates would know that we have passionate disagreements about sexual and reproductive issues, so should the government tell us what to do, or should people be trusted to make their own decisions on these issues?
There are many more serious issues. Note that I have used the terms “conservative-leaning” and “liberal-leaning”? The last thing we need is a “my way is the only way” type candidate. Saving our Democracy is a shared responsibility.
Don Ellingson
Dallas
