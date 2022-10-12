Ken Woods for Mayor

Ken Woods has an extremely strong background in city and state government that make him an ideal candidate for mayor of Dallas. His past service of nearly 40 years on the City Council including eight years as council president, his numerous years on state councils for transportation, and his work with the State Council of Governments makes him an excellent choice.

