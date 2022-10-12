Ken Woods has an extremely strong background in city and state government that make him an ideal candidate for mayor of Dallas. His past service of nearly 40 years on the City Council including eight years as council president, his numerous years on state councils for transportation, and his work with the State Council of Governments makes him an excellent choice.
His past involvement in the community with Kids Inc., Dallas Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, Parks and Rec Board, and the Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee will serve him well in the position of mayor.
I urge a yes vote for Ken Woods as your next mayor of Dallas.
Scotland has proven unpopularity of roundabouts
Someone in the Oregon Department of Transportation seems determined to make a name for themselves by forcing us to endure a roundabout at the intersection of 99W and Clow Corner Road.
When this proposal first appeared to be serious and not actually a joke, I wrote to an acquaintance of mine in Scotland, a design engineer with Transport Scotland, their equivalent of ODOT.
As a designer of roundabouts in a country that has many of them in their tranportation system, he said that they are falling out of favor in Scotland. Their preferred alternative is now to use traffic lights “like they have in America.”
“Roundabouts,” he concluded, “gobbled up too much property and caused too much needly slowing on roads that carried heavy commercial (trucks and agricultural) traffic in rural settings.”
Of all the road improvements he supervised in the previous year, he said that intersections, except for three, went with traffic lights.
Roundabouts, he observed, only worked if they joined two “equal” roads. A county road and a U.S. highway are not equal roads by his definition. I asked him.
It should be noted that the intersection of two equal county roads, less than one-half mile from the unequal one being considered, is equipped with signs, along with stop signs, which read “cross traffic does not stop.” Has ODOT even considered signs like these for the 99W and Clow Corner intersection?
ODOT will not consider any option but their own. Please Polk County commissioners, take this one last step to open their ears.
Betsy Johnson has business experience to be governor
Vote Betsy Johnson for Governor.
We know what the issues are and we know what each candidate is going to propose for the policy to address the issues. That is not enough; we need a governor who knows how to manage which is much more than counting votes.
Betsy is the only one with management experience. The management of her business has given her the ability to prioritize issues and ensure resources are available to solve problems. There is no question with the small business background and years of knowing the state budget inside/out, that she is best suited to set policy direction and manage the managers. She will manage to ensure programs are delivered on time, that no one has to wait for services such as unemployment assistance, or a new license plate.
She will manage so that you will know and be able to expect your government to help and serve you.
Woods in unique position to lead Dallas
With proud enthusiasm I support Ken Woods as Mayor for the city of Dallas.
Over the past 40 years serving on the Dallas City Council, Ken has obtained tremendous experience in working with city, county, and state leaders. Ken has served the city of Dallas nearly all of his adult life and is in a unique position to best serve the city. What I admire most about Ken is his ability to make improvements to the city by understanding the key issues and using his vast network of friends to make meaningful changes.
Ken is trustworthy, honest and real. He is committed to the city of Dallas and will make an effective Mayor.
I encourage you to vote for Ken Woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.