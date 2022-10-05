Top 10 list details Brian Dalton’s plans for Dallas
We should re-elect Brian Dalton mayor of Dallas. I suggest going to his website daltonformayor.com to read his “TOP TEN” plans for Dallas in the next few years. His infectious positivity and optimism about Dallas’ future and his ideas about how to deal with its problems and concerns is what I want from our mayor.
He is a proven leader and a visionary well qualified to lead our city. In addition, he’s approachable, willing to listen, and a nice guy to boot...the complete package!
Join me in voting for Brian Dalton for mayor.
Keep Brian Dalton as mayor for continued leadership
We endorse Brian Dalton for Mayor of Dallas.
His reelection is important to us because he has done an excellent job representing Dallas locally and statewide. He attends events in Dallas and knows the city inside and out.
Mayor Dalton does a great job during City Council meetings. If you have never attended a city council meeting, you should go; they’re very informative.
He has many plans coming to fruition that will make our town a more vibrant place to live. Please join us in reelecting Mayor Dalton!
Keep Dalton as mayor, Woods on City Council
I am conflicted about the mayor’s race in Dallas.
I grew up in Dallas and went to school with both Brian Dalton and Ken Woods. Both are friends. Brian has been mayor for 12 years and Ken, a council member for 40 years, is challenging him, saying “It’s time for a change.”
Ken votes on the council, the policy making body, while Brian as mayor has no vote. My view is that Ken can best bring about change by remaining on the council. Brian has served Dallas well as mayor. He should be allowed to continue in that job.
After researching towns/cities throughout the Willamette Valley, we chose to live in Dallas nine years ago. We love the small town feel and the quality of life amenities like the aquatic center, quaint downtown and city parks.
Mayor Dalton’s leadership has helped make these possible. His family traces back to 1899 here so he’s personally invested in Dallas. We believe that he has the experience, perspective and vision to guide Dallas into the future. Like my father always said, “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it”.
Re-elect Mayor Dalton in November.
Brian Dalton has a passion for Dallas
Brian Dalton cares more about the future of Dallas than anyone I know.
Brian has served Dallas as a city councilor, council president and presently as mayor. As past president of the Oregon Mayors Association, he is part of a statewide network of knowledgeable leaders who share experiences and ideas for invigorating their communities.
Brian is particularly passionate about revitalizing our historic downtown — he founded the Dallas Downtown Association and the all-volunteer Downtown Cleanup Crew. He works constantly to bring business, industry and jobs here.
Brian Dalton is the right choice for mayor.
