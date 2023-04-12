Bravo to DHS’s ‘The Yellow Boat’
The residents of the Dallas Retirement Village were given the opportunity to see the play “The Yellow Boat” given by Dallas High School. They - the students and faculty - were marvelous. It is an inspirational story and is performed well.
A standing ovation for you.
Vote yes to renew public safety levy
Have you personally or any family member ever been impacted by crime, violence or illegal drug use? None of us are immune to such actions, and today it is even more important to support those who support and protect us.
On May 16 the Polk County voters will be asked to re-authorize a public safety levy approved in 2019. It is important to understand that any proposed levy can only last for up to five years. Being a status quo request means there are no plans to change the number of employees approved four years ago.
If approved, this re-authorization would cost 49.5 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, up from 42.5 cents currently. Put simply, that would mean a $17 increase, or about $123 per year on a $250,000 property. Your support would help provide stability to a system that continues to increase in cost, just like other goods and services in our lives today.
Please vote Yes on 27-129 to support the safety of all the citizens of Polk County.
Thank you Dallas Rotarians
On behalf of the James2 Board of Directors, I would like to thank Tim Ray and the Dallas Rotarians for preparing and serving the James2 first Tuesday sit-down meal on April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.