Too much misinformation about mask mandates
It was never my intention to make writing letters to the editor of the I/O my part time job, yet the I/O continues to print opinions based in alternative universes. So, one continues. The latest opinion about the use of masks was so full of misinformation it could not stand. The CDC and WHO have much positive to say about mask wearing, all of which is available at their official websites. The idea that COVID is not spread person to person by respiratory droplets (coughing, sneezing, talking) is amazingly false, the world’s medical communities beg to differ. The idea that “natural” life will protect one from disease is another wild idea. Why do you think people began to try to understand what was killing them within the natural world?
Loved ones were dying of all kinds of natural illness, illnesses we do not die from today. People wanted their loved ones suffering/early deaths to end, thus medical research.
We humans aren’t in control of nature. Nature will throw us a curve ball now and again. Risks then need to be taken for our collective good. Yes, we were asked to try a new vaccine, with 10 years of research behind it. This new vaccine was due to be rolled out anyway, promoting our body’s natural response to illness - antibodies; COVID jump started the timing. The hard evidence is in. Unvaccinated, unmasked people spread disease. And many died.
Loosing freedom? Look to Ukraine. In the real world, that’s losing freedom.
Diane McBurnett
Monmouth
NATO partners are wonderful, competent people
Trying to stimulate thought, not anger. That is hard to do as you probably well know as a journalist. I am retired Air Force with war-planning and war-fighting experience. I am very worried. Most of my experience was in units with a NATO mission. Our NATO partners are wonderful, competent people and it is awesome to see how they have come together.
Don Ellingson
Dallas
Stop the hate and hurting America
Those who continue to call anyone who disagrees with them racist even in their own party need to stop. All you are doing is displaying your hate and intolerance. They blame the Republicans and ignore this weak and inept administration. We buy millions of gallons of oil from Russia as they enter Ukraine undeterred. Inflation and high gas prices, hurt the middle class and lower income people the most. High prices don’t bother the wealth. Stop the blame game and see what you are doing to America.
Larry Dalton
Monmouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.