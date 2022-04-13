Cody for Oregon
I had an opportunity to speak with Cody Reynolds, candidate for Congress. He was genuinely interested in what issues that are important to me. He wants to hear from Oregonians to find ways forward. With so many issues confronting us, we need politicians who unite rather than divide to find solutions.
I encourage you to visit with Cody and also look at his outstanding qualifications. You can read about his accomplishments on line: a decorated veteran of the U.S.Army, a graduate from West Point, and a successful entrepreneur.
Thank you for your consideration.
Debra Nord
Dallas
Beware what outsiders ask for local schools
Not too long ago there were Dallas residents who questioned the high school has the Dragon as mascot. Among the responses, were long time residents. who pointed out the rich local history of the mascot.
New residents were outsiders, and should keep their noses out of it.
The district is now hoping to pass a school bond, and the same outsiders are being asked to support the school by paying for a bond.
David Olson
Dallas
DSD bond a good investment
I have a fairly new home - 13 years old. However, I find I need to do regular maintenance or risk the high cost of replacement of many items very soon.
On a much larger scale are the necessary upgrades in Dallas schools. During my tenure on the board, we were very fond of initiating bonds as another was expiring, just as the board has proposed now. This keesps the property taxes at their current level with inflation, needed safety concerns and paying forward for the next generation.
Another great feature of this proposal is the use of a Citizen Oversite Committee. This watchdog group can assure Dallas citizens that their funds are spent as proposed and also that unknown items that arise are dealt with appropriately.
Vote yes!
Bob Ottaway
Dallas
Pope helped local businesses during pandemic
When the pandemic struck, my bar and grill in Independence, like everywhere else, was shut down – for weeks. I lost staff, product and income. The bills kept coming though - utilities, insurance, mortgage, lease. It was an extremely difficult time for all of us in the hospitality industry.
As the shut down dragged on and on it became very frightening. Commissioner Craig Pope stepped in and helped. He secured grant money to help us get through this devastating time. Without this help many more of our restaurant/bars would have permanently closed their doors. Thank you, Commissioner Pope!
Craig is devoted to serving the citizens of Polk County and he welcomes your questions, concerns and comments. Contact him through his website: friendsofcraigpope.com. If you don’t agree with his stance on certain issues, or don’t understand exactly what’s going on, ask him. He’s open and honest and you will get your answer.
Please join me in re-electing Craig Pope as our Polk County Commissioner.
Paula Vawter
Independence
Concerns over new subdivision
The Monmouth Planning Commission meets Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m., to consider the subdivision of the field east of Highway 99, south of Hoffman and north of Gentle Woods Park, into 151 lots and also development in the nearby floodplain.
The details of this development are not yet available on the commission’s website.
But any development in this area will increase traffic along Highway 99, on Craven to the south and Hoffman on the north.
Those living in the Gentle Additions near Monmouth Elementary could be particularly affected. Traffic will increase at least in proportion to the number of lots allowed. A hitherto quiet neighborhood may well disappear.
Furthermore, land available for wildlife, green space and open space will also disappear.
If you live in this area, please attend this meeting to present your concerns and suggest changes and requirements for this development.
Dan Farnworth
Monmouth
Pope has proven leadership
I worked in the Polk County Board of Commissioners office for approximately 21 years: 13 as secretary and eight as commissioner. Over that period of time I worked with several commissioners and Craig Pope ranks as one of the best. His leadership style and teamwork approach has benefited us all numerous times. Many of those times went unnoticed because it’s not about Craig, it’s about Polk County. That’s just who he is.
When the Covid-19 pandemic struck us all, Craig went into action. Craig’s efforts resulted in Polk County investing federal and state covid relief funds back into the community to help people keep their businesses open. Additionally, he convened a child care “think tank” to address child care shortages as the result of several child care providers having to close their doors due to the pandemic. His efforts resulted in the creation of the Polk County Emergency Child Care Fund. Programs in Dallas, Falls City, Monmouth, Independence and West Salem benefited and many crucial child care slots were created.
Craig’s knowledge of and dedication to Polk County is second to none. From his first day on the job up to now, his enthusiasm and exceptional work ethic has remained the same. He is smart. He is a team player. He is a good listener. He cares about the citizens of Polk County. He has earned my unquestionable trust and faith in his leadership.
Without hesitation I offer my highest recommendation for Craig Pope’s re-election as Polk County Commissioner.
Jennifer Wheeler
Independence
School bond will pay for needed projects
Please join me in voting yes on the Dallas School Bond 27-134. The bond will improve school facilities and include such projects as:
- Create space for vocational, career and technical programs.
- Provide upgrades, including roofing, siding and plumbing.
- Improve safety, including secure access at schools.
- Construct and upgrade instructional space to improve student learning, support specialized programs and address student behavior.
- Modernize schools, including HVAC systems for efficiency and air quality.
- Upgrade technology infrastructure for equitable access by students.
With the passage of this bond your tax rate will not increase and the school district will receive a $4 million grant from the state of Oregon making our tax dollars go further.
This is a worthy investment in our children, our community and our future. Vote yes on 27-134.
Jon Woods
Dallas
