Student loan debt forgiveness cartoon was deceptive
The political cartoon “You finally got an education” in the November 30th edition of the IO seems to suggest that the Democrats promised to reduce student loan debt just to get votes then reneged on the deal.
In fact, the decision to keep the temporary stay on Biden’s student-loan forgiveness in place came from three Republican appointed 8th Circuit judges — Bobby Shepherd, appointed by former President George W. Bush, and Ralph Erickson and L. Steven Grasz, both Trump appointees. It was in response to a lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states who argued the debt relief would harm their states’ tax revenues.
In fact, the Biden administration continues to fight in the courts for student loan reductions.
Jim Klein
Dallas
Communty School thanks everyone who helps it succeed
Dallas Community School is a public charter school that supports collaborative, standards-based education in a flexible, non-traditional environment. Our vision is to empower all learners with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to succeed in and contribute value to their community.
We believe strong communities are critical to enjoying a fulfilling life. This is why we invite community members to participate in our students’ learning - we want the community to be our classroom. As our students learn within and about our community, they become connected to its members and find value in being active participants.
DCS would like to thank those who brought something special to our students during our Friday Workshops:
- The Dallas Pickleball Club for generously providing the courts and equipment, and the many members who provided instruction, coaching, and a whole lot of energy that made these workshops a hit for our students.
- Officer Brittney Crocker, Dallas Police Department, for presenting Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety to our students.
- Wade White and Burt Graber, members of Polk Pedalers, for the hands-on lessons in bicycle repair.
- Meghan Garcia for helping our Kinder - 2nd graders develop fine motor skills.
- Sara Hoffman, Turning Earth Farms, for opening her farm for outdoor education.
- Jonathan Case, author of Little Monarchs, for inspiring our students with his talent.
- Kim Sickles for bringing a creative and fun Halloween project to our students.
- Clara and Michael Keith, owners of Meeple Mixers, for supporting our DCS Game Night.
And there will be many more.
Audrey McMorrow
Dallas
Thank you for the Christmas spirit
A huge thank you to the generous and kind gentleman who paid for my groceries at Safeway Dallas on Friday. I was so surprised that I left without thanking him.
Thank you again and Merry Christmas.
Claire Merk
Dallas
Laughingstock politicians didn’t disappoint
I want to congratulate every candidate, regardless of state, who was running in the 2022 mid-terms for the most mudslinging I have ever witnessed in any previous campaign. Every one of them said they would do this and this, but not one told how they were going to do it. But everyone had plenty of hateful mud to fling at their opponents.
A majority of our politicians, I believe, are a laughingstock to the rest of the world.
We have former (thank God) President Trump who two years after his defeat is still crying like a baby that the election was stolen. And how can he state he is not a racist or bigot when he invites Kanye West, known for his antisemitic remarks, and Nick Fuentes, a known supremacist and Holocaust denier, to dinner. Donald Trump is an attention whore. If the news medias and everyone else totally ignored him, he’d go away, as he should.
We have Kari Lake (R-AZ), who lost her bid for governor, use Trump’s thought pattern also states there was “election fraud” and refuses to concede.
We have Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who states, “their leaders would investigate the Justice Department for treatment of the Jan. 6 defendants attack on Congress.” This week Greene sent letters to the U.S. Attorney General and the Director of the FBI demanding that the FBI be held accountable for intimidating American citizens into signing away their right to own, purchase, and use firearms. What’s with that?
Clifford E Brown
Dallas
