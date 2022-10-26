Outsider sees quality leadership skills in Ken Woods
I am writing this letter of support for Ken Woods for Dallas Mayor.
I have known Ken for over 15 years as both a Baker county commissioner and city manager. Ken has served your community admirably over the years and has proven to be a strong advocate for transportation issues, infrastructure needs and working with volunteers in the community.
Though I am not from your community, I do recognize outstanding leadership qualities when I see them. As a board member of CIS, I have seen Ken do his homework on issues and ask the tough questions. He always put the best interest of the City first in any deliberation. He is a man of integrity and has the time to tackle the issues facing the city of Dallas.
Your city is lucky to have leaders like Ken Woods who volunteer to make your community a better place. Ken Woods has been an outstanding city councilor and will make a great Mayor for Dallas. Please vote Ken Woods for Dallas Mayor.
Fred Warner
Retired Baker City Manager
Ken Woods shows genuine concern for Dallas
I am writing to voice my opinion and encourage you to vote for Ken Woods for Dallas Mayor.
Ken has proven his leadership skills with all of his service to the community by serving on the Dallas City Council and his involvement in the Dallas Rotary Club. I have known Ken for over 29 years and he has always shows genuine concern for the Community and his love of Dallas. We need his leadership and ability to work with all aspects of the city.
His dedication to the community is what we all need for Dallas.
Weston (Rusty) Morrill
Dallas
Brian Dalton is the right choice
We have lived in Dallas for nearly 60 years and worked for the city for a portion of that. So, we have had a lot of opportunity to observe city government.
Brian Dalton is a gift to our city. He has a degree in public adminstration. He is a military veteran, had a career in business and government and has a passion for improving our hometown. And he is giving it all to us free of charge.
We have watched and sometimes been involved in community improvement projects and Brian Dalton is always there, gloves on, getting his hands dirty to make Dallas a better place. That’s what it’s all about. We are voting for Brian Dalton for mayor of Dallas.
Don and Sharon Thompson
Dallas
For great leadership vote Ken Woods
Ken Woods would be an excellent choice for mayor of Dallas. I have known him for over 50 years and have worked with him in business and Rotary. He has shown great leadership skills as a member of the City Council for many years, and has always been willing to listen to all points of view.
Please join me in voting for Ken Woods for mayor.
Mike Buhler
Dallas
Mothman sightings
All over the internet and cable news networks, sightings of the Mothman have been reported in West Virginia, Georgia. Texas, Arizona and across the South. Reliable sources seem to say his message is a warning and one of hope also.
Free thought and democracy are being held hostage by ultra maga’s QAnoner’s and the like. Arrogance and willful ignorance is raising it’s ugly head across America and the world in general. Listen carefully to the ones who say they know what is right or wrong. Many of the people who say they actually spoke to Mothman say he left them with this message.
In the famous words of Saint Aretha and Father Otis, “Have some respect and try a little tenderness.”
And don’t forget to vote!
Louis Stuckey
Monmouth
Great article highlighting WSHS cross country team
My compliments to Kendrick Murphy on the article he wrote (Oct. 19) regarding West Salem Cross Country. One, Kendrick is aware of the sport and the significance of what the West Salem Cross Country boys are doing right now. Second, how well researched the article was by presenting facts that even I, as a parent of one of the runners, didn’t know. Third, the grammatical flow of the article was very easy to read.
Please ask Kendrick to keep West Salem Cross Country in mind for any future articles. We generously passed this article out to all of our family and friends. The season is not over and the boys certainly have much more to accomplish.
Adam Fenske
West Salem
Sgt. Tyrone Jenkins is one of the best in law enforcement
I would like to express my opinion on Sgt. Tyrone Jenkins of the Polk County Sheriff’s Department.
The sergeant is well respected by many people in the community. He does his job professionally and is always willing to help people, no matter what the problem is. He also treats all with respect and fairness. I feel he is a good asset to PCSO and that others who walked with him could learn a lot from him.
I have known Sgt. Jenkins for many years and have always respected him as a good friend and as an officer of the law. I’m writing this letter because I want to point out the examplary manner he always displayed when talking to other people and to me. I always see him doing his job professionally.
For those who don’t know him, believe me - he is one of the best law enforcement officers we have ever had in Polk County.
Carmen McClintock
Dallas
Re-elect Dalton to continue serving Dallas
The mayor of Dallas is a volunteer position that doesn’t provide exposure, and is not a stepping stone for advancement. The mayor receives no glory or glowing accolades. The only reason someone would want to be the mayor of Dallas is out of a desire to serve. The desire to work for the betterment of the city in which they live.
Brian Dalton was born and raised in Dallas and has put in countless hours serving the city. Brian has worked hard for the city of Dallas, and if re-elected as mayor, he will continue to do so.
Mark Brehm
Dallas
City taxes need to cover more senior expenses
I am an 86-year-old resident born and raised in Dallas. I have been a property owner paying taxes in Dallas for more than 50 years.
I am writing to make everyone aware of an issue that I have encountered with our city. We do not have Lift Assistance paid for in our city taxes.
If you are fall risk the same as I, you need to know that if you need lift assistance and you phone 911, they will come and get you up. If you are not transported to a hospital, you will be billed $200. No insurance will pay for this. We are the only city around us that doesn’t have this covered in our Fire Med.
In my case, I just need to be lifted back into my walker or lift chair. I have drop foot and my leg is paralyzed from the knee down on the left side. I also have Parkinson’s. Therefore, I fall a lot.
The 911 crew are very kind and always do a wonderful job. But most seniors are on a fixed income. How many of them can afford this fee?
If you are in hospice care, there is no charge.
The city also doesn’t bill on time. This past week, I have received four separate bills in the amount of $200 each. Now I owe another $800. I already paid $200 this month. That is an additionall $1,000 expense for me this month.
I served as a volunteer fireman for this city for over five years. I love my city of Dallas. We the citizens need to have this paid in our City Tax, the same as Monmouth, Independence and Salem.
Darrel Jones
Dallas
Knight needs to break away from GOP Cult
Mr. Larry Dalton is the 2022 Irony of the Year winner. He indicates that most of us voted poorly. We poorly voting folks elected the actual winner of the contest.
Portland does have serious problems as do most other big cities across America. My daughter lives in Portland, loves it, and we get up there a lot. We have missed the so-called war zone. The hundreds of homeless folks living on the streets are the result of the GOP Cult refusing to support any form of infrastructure projects which would put most of those people back to work and into a home they could afford. But, taking care of America and Americans is most certainly not the goal of the Republicans. Their goal is unrestrained power at any cost.
In another relm, Phil Knight exemplifies why Oregon needs to do some serious campaign finance reform. America is one person, one vote. But when some cranky old coot who has billions of dollars doesn’t like the direction of the state and expresses an excessive amount of influence on our election process; that is not democracy. Money can so easily be translated into voter control that it ought to be criminal. Speak up Mr. Knight; but keep your money to yourself or donate to Ukraine or America’s needy. Try to break away from the GOP Cult mentality.
Fred Brown
Dallas
Vote for the planet
Are you interested in saving energy, money and the Earth? An exciting opportunity to learn about how Oregon residents can save up to $14,000 in federal tax credits will be available this Thursday evening at the Monmouth Public Library at 7 p.m. in the Community Room.
Presenters will discuss ways to connect with the High Efficiency Home Rebate Program as well as giving information about energy efficient home improvements such as heat pumps and solar power, including extended incentives for low-income homeowners.
Hope to see you there to receive this valuable information.
Sally Morris
Monmouth
Brian Dalton is a premier Oregon mayor
I have known and worked with Brian Dalton for years. As the Oregon Mayors Association President, Brian brought Oregon Mayors together to talk shop and agree to common causes that affect Oregon cities.
Brian invited me to Dallas to see the improvements to the city under his tenure as Mayor. It is quite impressive! The “hometown” feel was in full display during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony I attended.
We are in regular contact, and some of Brian’s visions for Dallas have resonated across Oregon as archetypical examples for other cities to follow.
George Endicott
Redmond Mayor
The party difference is clear in the mailers
Check out what the Democrats have to say.
The best local campaign piece I have seen is a mailer by the Polk County Democrats that tells us in big, colorful print what they want to achieve and in small print the names of their candidates. No negative comments, and many candidates whose names you may not recognize.
Contrast this to the Republicans whose names are plastered all over the place, but what are they trying to achieve? A continuation of Donald Trump type government?
Don Ellingson
Dallas
Attack ad on ballot measures misleading
The ad placed by the Polk Republican Committee in the Itemizer last week misleads the reader as to the language of two very important measures.
Measure 111 amends the Oregon Constitution to assure that all Oregonians have access to affordable, quality health care. It is supported by Oregon Nurses, Academy of Family Practice, Society of Physical Assistants, Oregon Education Assocation and others. There is no new tax bill, nor is there a banning of private or employee-based health insurance.
Measure 114 requires background checks and safety training prior to purchasing a firearm. It also restricts the sale of high-capacity magazines, such as those used in the recent school shootings. It has no provision of defunding police or restricting 2nd Amendment rights.
I urge voters to read the voter pamphlet to understand the actual intent of these two important measures and not trust the grossly misleading summeries placed by opponents.
Robert R. Davies
Dallas
Issues ignored at Dallas Senior Center
We, the members of the Dallas Area Senior Center, are writing requesting that some action be taken with our City Fathers in getting us much needed assistance.
Our center opened in July of 2021. It only has one set of electric doors entering into the center - in the back where our parking lot is. There, we only have one disabled parking stall. We need many more. We have more than 50% of our members in walkers, wheelchairs or using canes. We need many more disabled parking stalls.
We have requested another set of electic doors for the front entrance. We requested some disabled parking in front. We were denied that also.
We have no signs in the front of our building, stating it is reserved for senior parking, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday - Friday. Anyone can park there as long as they wish.
Inside, we have a terrible issue for those members in a walker, wheelchair or using a cane. As they cannot push the restroom doors open as they are too heavy, causing the member to lose their balance and fall. We need these doors to be made electric. Now someone must hold the doors open for them to enter or exit.
We need some action taken on these issues.
We, the seniors, are the largest peoperty owners paying taxes in the city of Dallas. We really need the support of all the citizens of Dallas on these issues. We are tired of being overloooked.
The Members of the Dallas Area Senior Center
Vote Dalton to continue transforming Dallas
If you look at Dallas, you see a vibrant, beautiful, historical, inviting, downtown and surrounding area. There has been a transformation over the last few years and Maylor Dalton has been a major advocate for that transformation. It is still ongoing and a vote for Mayor Dalton would reinforce his advocacy vitalizing and beautifying this great city of Dallas.
Lynnette and Gene
Henshaw
Dallas
