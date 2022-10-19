Mayoral candidate concerned with city’s rising debt
Dear residents of Independence, my name is Jon Herber and I am running for mayor.
My family and I are deeply concerned with the rising deficit of our city and the direction we are taking in regards to unchecked growth. We pride ourselves in coming from a small country town and now we see that our town threatened by the same big city problems that have plagued Portland and Salem for years.
I would appreciate your vote in November for mayor of Independence.
Jon Herber
Independence
Ken Woods’ leadership will keep Dallas improving
One of the keys to a successful community is the involvement of its elected leaders in local as well as regional and State issues. If you want to be involved in the issues that affect your community you need to have a seat at the table. Since becoming a City Councilor 40 years ago (first elected in 1982) Ken Woods has shown what leadership is by his involvement, not only in the Dallas Community, but his involvement in Regional and Statewide Policy Commissions and Committees.
Locally, Ken has been a very involved and tireless participant in Kids Inc., Dallas Parks/Recreation Board, Dallas Chamber of Commerce, Dallas Rotary Club, just to name a few. Regionally Ken has actively sought out appointments to several regional decision making bodies including League of Oregon Cities Transportation Policy Committee, League of Oregon Cities Finance & Taxation Committee, Mid-Willamette Valley Regional Strategy Board, and the Mid-Willamette Valley Area Commission on Transportation.
Dallas is a much better community today than it was 40 years ago thanks to the efforts of Ken Woods. If you want true leadership, and continuing improvement, elect Ken Woods Mayor.
Greg Ellis
Independence
Re-elect John McArdle
It was my good fortune during my 16 years as an Independence city councilor to sit next to John and work with him to help our once economically depressed area grow into a busy, thriving town with new industry and a whole new downtown face.
I admire the generous amount of time he has devoted to the community, his consistent sense of responsibility, and his high level of energy. Wow, his energy!
I believe John deserves our support. His leadership and vision have benefited our citizens significantly both locally and regionally.
Please join me in re-electing John McArdle for mayor.
Nancy Lodge
Independence
Support Shannon Corr for Indy council
As a resident of Independence, I am proudly supporting Shannon Corr for re-election to our city council.
Shannon has been instrumental on the Indy Days Commission and has worked relentlessly to make the city better for everyone. She is a fierce advocate for what is good for all of us, and takes the time to learn the issues without leaning first into partisanship or bias.
Shannon is incredibly thoughtful about reaching out to everyone for their thoughts and meeting them where they are, without judgment. We are lucky to have someone who is so thoughtful, thorough and fair.
I’ll be supporting her for a second term and I hope you will, too.
Kelie McWilliams
Independence
Woods is definition of servant leader
I am writing to voice my support for Councilor Ken Woods in his run for mayor of the city of Dallas.
I have had the honor of knowing Councilor Woods both professionally and personally for many years. For those of you who perhaps do not, or have not had the chance, know this: He embodies the very definition of a servant leader.
Councilor Woods is a selfless leader whose passion for the city of Dallas is manifested in the great quality of life, solid economic growth and forward-looking vision for what is best for all residents. His career in public service spans decades at the local, state and national level. I had the privilege of serving with Councilor Woods on the board of trustees of City-County Insurance Services and the League of Oregon Cities where I watched him make a difference daily. He is laser focused on improving the community in which he lives, a commitment which he has demonstrated through 40-years of service on the council.
He has proven to be a visionary, impactful leader who puts service above self. He is ethical, moral and an upstanding citizen who builds bridges and works across party lines. His ability to work collaboratively and see all sides of any issue or opportunity is notable, and an important part of his character. The city would be well served, and exceptionally fortunate to a leader of his caliber serving as its Mayor.
Michael Cully
Former Executive Director, League of Oregon Cities
Vote for Dalton to keep Dallas in the right direction
I am pleased with the direction Dallas is going. Projects in town especially paving the streets improves living in Dallas. Knife River Road Construction is doing a great job.
Seeing so many improvements around town is why I will support Brian Dalton for mayor.
Debra Nord
Dallas
Ken Woods is best prepared mayor ever
Opportunity!
Dallas voters have the opportunity to elect the best prepared mayor in the city’s history.
Ken Woods’ 40-years of experience as a member of the Dallas City Council has given him a priceless background in local issues. He knows the good and not-so-good responses to a wide variety of situations.
Coupling that experience with serving on regional committees, commissions and organizations gives him a broad view of meeting the needs of Dallas residents.
As a long-time businessperson and Rotarian, Woods knows community service in many forms.
Ken will serve all, wisely and well.
David Weston
Dallas
Don’t miss broadcast about Johnnie Ray
In the early 1950s, Oregon singer Johnnie Ray was a big pop star. He was born in Dallas and went to high school in Portland. Inspired by jazz legends like Duke Ellington, Ray had a unique sound, high energy and helped usher in rock ‘n’ roll.
We encourage you to see this “Oregon Experience” episode online anytime: https://watch.opb.org/video/johnnie-ray-zatqth.
OPB will broadcast it Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. Then OPB+ will show it Nov. 4 at 8:30 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. So much good music!
Bob and Carol Christ
Dallas
Stick with Dalton for true leadership
I am writing to endorse Brian Dalton for Mayor. I have known and worked closely with Brian for many years. My primary involvement with him was the birth and formation of the Dallas Downtown Association. Brian is very dedicated to detail and getting any job done with excellence.
I believe it is of utmost importance particularly at this juncture of unprecedented upheaval, unrest and uncertainty that we must stay with tried-and-true leadership. Brian is that - tried and true. We know what we have with Brian, a genuine, predictable, dedicated person who will continue to work tirelessly to for Dallas. Let’s continue the legacy.
Mark Sturtevant
Dallas
Join the Republicans in voting no on ballot measures
As a longtime Republican and proud supporter of our Republican candidates, I listened with interest to former Congresswoman and Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation from the Democratic Party on Twitter. If you are a Democrat and feel the way she does please consider us at the Republican Party. You are welcome.
I am opposed to the four ballot measures on the ballot. Though up front they appear to address a genuine need I ask that you read them carefully. They are not what they seem. All of them have unintended consequences and will require substantial tax payer funding, particularly measure 111. Please vote no.
Gary Weis
Dallas
Count on Ken to give his all as mayor of Dallas
I was happy to learn that Ken Woods is running for Dallas’ mayor this year: his personal qualities and civic experience make him a great choice.
I worked with Ken as he served (and continues to serve) as a board member of the CIS Trust, in which the vast majority of cities and counties pool their resources to share the cost of property and liability claims. His knowledge of risk and risk management, combined with a deep understanding of the workings of the city of Dallas, make a difference not only for his city, but for all of Oregon.
In my opinion, it would be hard to find anyone with a greater love for his hometown, or with more dedication. No one should doubt that Ken will give his all for Dallas, and that he will make a fine mayor.
Lynn McNamara
Portland
Vote Democrat
Voting in Oregon is about to begin, with county clerks mailing ballots beginning Oct. 19. We have some crucial choices ahead of us.
I intend to vote to keep Oregon and the country moving forward. I want Oregon to continue to be a leader in protecting women’s rights and working to mitigate the effects of climate change. My votes will be for Democrats who share my values so I don’t have to live in a place which wants to return to a patriarchal society.
Our choices this election could help determine whether we have state and federal governments which work toward a better future for all of us, rather than just some of us.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Vote yes to ban psilocybin mushroom industry
Independence voters, please read carefully the ballot measure regarding psilocybin mushrooms.
The measure reads as follows: Shall the city of Independence prohibit all psilocybin-related businesses within the city? A yes vote means that the city will NOT allow these businesses to produce, sell or dispense mushrooms with the city. I am voting YES.
A no vote will allow these businesses to operate within our city limits. I personally don’t think we need this in our community. What is most disturbing to me is that we are expected to allow these services without knowing any of the rules or guidelines on how they will be licensed, nor any framework on how they will operate. The Oregon Health Authority as of Oct. 16 website reads it, “is in the development period, working to build the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services.” At the very least we should have the information on how these businesses will run before we welcome them into our community.
So vote YES to prohibit more drug use in our community. Please vote, it is so very important that your voice is heard through your vote. Even if we disagree. Your vote is important. I won my election in 2020 by only two votes!! Yes, two votes!! It is so true that every vote matters!!
One last thing...on YouTube you can watch, the July 26th Independence City Council meeting, where we discussed this issue. You can hear the reasons and witness the vote that took place that night. VOTE!
Dawn Roden
Independence
Vote Republican for a cleaner moral compass
As an Independent, I am hard-pressed to vote for any Democrat.
I think most people are reasonable and responsible citizens that look for facts. But the current leaders, Big Media and Big Tech continue to save ‘face’ as champions of science and the knowers of misinformation. Adapting a quote from P.J. O’Rourke, Democrats are now a treasure to mankind. Democrat ideas, beliefs and actions form a sort of lodestone for humanity. A moral compass needs a butt end.
Whatever direction the Democrats are pointing toward - open borders, killing the unborn up to full term, devaluing the dollar, defunding the police, or accommodation with China – we can go the other way with quiet conscience. Even Betsy Johnson, now an independent, can’t catch my vote. She served as a Democrat for 20 years, and Oregon didn’t get in this one-party mess overnight.
No, my compass will give the Republicans a try.
Nannette Willis
Monmouth
Best benefit to roundabouts is safety
The Oct. 12 letter opposing the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of 99W and Clow Corner Road ignored the most important consideration: safety. This is a dangerous intersection, as the Oct. 5 article on the subject noted.
Research has repeatedly shown that roundabouts are safer than other common types of interchanges, in both urban and rural settings. For example, a 2012 study of high-speed rural intersections with stop signs saw a 63% reduction in crashes after roundabouts were installed. The reduction in injury crashes was steeper, at 88%. That’s why roundabouts are the right answer for intersections like 99W and Clow Corner as well as other dangerous, high-speed intersections in the area. Roundabouts are safer because vehicles slow to a safe speed and because right-angle crashes are virtually eliminated. You don’t get T-boned at 60 mph in a roundabout.
Although safety is paramount, research has also shown that roundabouts improve traffic flow, reduce air pollution and save money compared to traffic lights through reduced maintenance and electricity costs. I applaud efforts to install these common-sense traffic solutions.
Andrew Gothro
Dallas
Don’t let billionaires turn Oregon red
Why do you suppose it’s worth a million bucks for Phil Knight to buy Christine Drazan? Maybe he’s hoping for another tax cut for the wealthy? Georgia is stuck with Marjorie, and Colorado is stuck with Ms. Bobbitt, please let’s don’t stick Oregon with C. Drazan! I’ve been proud of the Left Coast staying blue, along with California and Washington, while Idaho goes red.
The only issue that matters this November is keeping the House and/or Senate democratic. Disaster will descend upon us if we lose both. Oregon can’t be both Oregon and Red at the same time. Let’s keep Oregon Oregon!
Guy Parker
Dallas
Vote for Ellis to help Indy’s Vision 2040 plan
I am a mom and retired teacher and have lived in the Independence area for over 22 years. I have come to know this community very well and believe that all voices are important. I know how to listen and will reach out to all citizens in the community to hear their concerns and I am committed to improving the lives of every person in the great community of Independence. Independence is a very diverse group of people and, having been a member of this community for the past 22 years, I know how to engage all segments to work toward increasing the quality of life for its citizens.
The city of Independence currently has a roadmap to a better future and enhancing all aspects of our citizen’s quality of life. The roadmap is called the Vision 2040 plan (www.ci.independence.or.us/ed/page/independence-vision-2040) and I am ready to work very hard and do what is needed to help implement this plan.
Thank you for your vote!
Leslee Ellis
Independence
What seperates us politically?
With the election fast approaching, I am dismayed at the seeming disinterest in both conservatives and liberals to talk to each other. I have experienced this with both dear friends and family. Is it possible that if we gained understanding of some of our differences, we could lower the level of bitterness?
Comedian Bill Maher had a show recently, available on YouTube, that I think does just that. It is titled “New Rule: A Unified Theory of Wokeness.”
Why not take a few minutes to watch it and see what you think. I guarantee you’ll have a few laughs!
Miriam Brand
West Salem
