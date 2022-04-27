Vote yes on school bond
Please vote “yes” on bond measure 27-134 to maintain and improve Dallas School District facilities, so that children have the educational environment that will support safety and success. This $28 million investment will bring an additional $4 million state capital improvement grant. There will be no tax increase, simply extension of the modest 2014 tax rate.
Bond projects include secure entry, heating/cooling, lighting/electrical, plumbing and technology upgrades and repairs at several schools. La Creole will get a new gymnasium. Dallas High will get Vocational, Career and Technical Education upgrades that will lead to future living wage jobs. For information, go to www.dallas.k12.or.us/bondmeasure2022]www.dallas.k12.or.us/bondmeasure2022.
Eileen DiCicco
Dallas
Vote for Garus to improve Polk County econimic vitality
I endorse Micky Garus as Polk County Commissioner.
Micky has shown strong leadership skills as a former member of the Dallas City Council. He is active in the Polk County community and has been a lifelong resident of Polk County.
He has stated publicly that he will strive to develop Polk County’s economic vitality by seeking out new businesses to locate here.
I urge you to vote for Micky.
Shirley Mannenback
Dallas
Vote to keep communities safer with Measure 27-135
Our community is safer when your firefighters can respond quickly. As of Dec. 25, at 7 a.m, our community became safer with the addition of the Salt Creek Station. Staffed 24/7, with two crew members, our district now provides safer, faster, and more reliable Fire and Emergency Medical service in the Salt Creek Community and the Rickreall community. However, community members in the Bridgeport area continue to suffer with an average response time of 25 minutes when 911 is utilized. As Public Safety Officers, we find that unacceptable. When 911 is called, minutes matter.
Join your Southwestern Polk Firefighters in voting yes on Ballot Measure 27-135. Voting yes establishes safer staffing levels and improves early Medical, Fire, and Rescue response to all our district communities and families.
Southwestern Polk
Professional Firefighters,
Represented by L4861
Families want good schools
Please support the School Bond.
The schools in any small community like Dallas are arguably the most important thing that holds the community together and demonstrates the community’s willingness to invest in their future.
More than 25 years ago when my wife and I moved our young family to the area, we compared all the surrounding communities to determine where we wanted to raise our family. The single most important thing we looked for was good schools.
We chose to raise our family in Dallas. More than 25 years later nothing has changed. Families want good schools.
Both of our children attended Dallas Schools and are now, as adults, residing in our community where they are successful and contributing to making Dallas a better place for future young families to raise their children.
Please vote for the school bond. A yes vote is a vote for the future of our community.
Walt Markee
Dallas
Vote now for well-timed school bond
I am writing in support of the proposed Dallas School bond measure. The district has a solid record as a prudent steward of funds previous bond measures. They’ve done their homework this year in identifying projects that will benefit every school in the district with needed capital projects, technology and program improvements.
By timing the measure for this year, as the last of the current bonds are retired, it will allow us to pay for the new bonds without increasing property taxes and use a $4 million state match if the bonds are approved.
The time is right; the needs are real. Vote yes for the Dallas School bonds.
Lane Shetterly
Dallas
Don’t vote for status quo, vote for Micky Garus
Ever given a thought to what a Commissioner does? Did you know the Commissioners are over the Polk County Sheriff’s department and public safety? Did you know they are our County Health Department? How about local Improvements, roads and highways? Business and Structure Regulations? Planning and Zoning? Look around your community and home? How do you feel about those things?
My family lives in rural Polk County, in 2012, we had a year of lack of funding. Which drastically restricted the Polk County Sheriff’s office to one Deputy, not on duty until late in the afternoon. Polk County is growing a ton these days, and the Sheriff’s office is vital to that growth. I’m not willing to sit by and let another 2012 happen. Especially as we see an uptick of homeless foot traffic and theft that is rampant on just about any community site you read.
Micky Garus is running against incumbent Craig Pope. I have a small dog in the fight, as I personally know and respect Micky Garus. I have no personal issue with Craig Pope, and I’ve never met him. I’ve listened to the candidate’s response to questions. I’ve seen the candidates ads, and I am simply not okay with the status quo and moving forward with what to me seems like the bare minimum.
Take some time to learn about the people and seats you are voting for and consider joining me in voting for Micky Garus for Polk County Commissioner.
Lena Calef
Independence
Vote yes on school bond to help our kids
Please join me in voting “YES” to the Dallas School Bond Measure 27-134.
This bond will help pay for some much needed school improvements. Some of the improvements will also help the health of our children and the staff of the schools.
The bond will also help with safety of our children as well as update technology that our schools really need.
Please vote “YES” to help our kids.
Dr. Weston Morrill
Dallas
Support Micky Garus for County Commissioner
I write to support Micky Garus for Polk County Commissioner.
First, because he is the kind of individual we want looking after the needs of Polk County. Second because it is time for Craig Pope to be removed from county government. Pope is one of those who went against the unanimous will of the people and no longer serves the interest of the people of Polk County. Partisan or non-partisan, his actions were a slap in the face of those who elected Mr. Pope.
I Vote Micky Garus for Position Two.
Steve Pickering
Dallas
Keep Garus out
Our country’s political divisiveness is bad enough. A vote for Garus is a vote to bring extreme partisan headlines, drama and propaganda to Polk County.
When he was on the Dallas City Council, he made headlines for violent statements made about LGBTQ schoolchildren, made an intolerant post about non-Christian religion, and had a reputation for being all talk but no action. I’m a gun owner and 2nd Amendment supporter, but one look inside his and his dad’s gun shop will tell you how extreme this family is. County government is about the basics- roads, parks, public safety and social services. We don’t need a cable news pundit type in office looking to make the next headline.
As a political moderate and parent of a beautiful lesbian daughter, I worry how someone like Garus will use a commissioner seat to advance his extreme views. The current commission has balance, experience and optimism. Let’s keep the negativity and narcissism in the US Congress and maintain a beautiful life in this beautiful county. Keep Garus out.
Mike Shimon
Salem
Don’t vote for status quo, vote Micky Garus
If you keep doing the same things you will get the same results. The same is true for elections. It time for change.
The Democrat Party has been taken over by radicals. We need to wake up and act before it is too late. We need change from local to national. That means voting for good candidates from the Republican Party this time. Runaway inflation, and gas and food prices are hitting us all hard. Schools need help and parental rights restored. Runaway crime because of no consequences. We have been let down by current so called leaders. It is time for new leaders. One party rule in Oregon is destroying us. I am tired of the same old lies. The incumbents keep promising to fix problems they created. Why are they still problems? They were in charge.
We can start local and work up to federal. I for one will start by voting for Micky Garus for county commissioner. Fresh ideas from an honest patriot who cares about God, family values and community. It is time to move forward in a meaningful way. Then I will move up the the line to vote out the current party in control and keep them from doing further damage to our state and nation, I want freedom not control and tyranny, We can change for the better if we all vote, If you are discouraged, do something and vote. Things can change if we do, I will vote. Will you?
LaVay Jeffries
Independence
We the people can make a difference
We the people, let’s make it happen!
Research the candidate, check into the source of funding. It is a simple thing to make yard sign saying “I support kids, mom, and the American way.” Does the candidate use foul language in TV spots?
Do you really want someone in office because they “fight” whomever or whatever the opposing party does ? Let’s cast our votes for the policies not the politics.
We the people can make a difference and send a message to those wanting to represent us.
C. Overstreet
Dallas
Random thoughts
A few random thoughts if I may.
1. Regarding Micky Garus’ run for office, I recall Maya Angelou saying “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.”
2. The GOP cult surely covered itself with stinky slime at the hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become a Justice on the Supreme Court. I didn’t know that their bottom of the barrel was so astronomically deep.
3. In a new derogatory accusation, I see the GOP cult is now claiming anyone who might disagree with them as pedophiles or pedophile enablers.
4. Has anyone heard the GOP cult say anything nice about anyone or anything lately? Where are the GOP initiatives to make The United States a better place?
All I ever hear from the cult is anger, calls for violence, unintelligible babbling and hatred for everyone and everything that doesn’t fit their narrow, tight model of people or things.
Fred Brown
Dallas
Don’t let the truth be lost this election season
I believe that the truth should be important both by word and in print. When people speak about politics, religion and verbal history, sometimes the truth is lost.
Calling out a political candidate with erroneous information is the same as not telling the truth. The only firearms dealer that can pass title on a machine gun has to be class three or higher. There are no class-three dealers in Dallas, Oregon. Modern and antique dealers are available here in dallas to purchase for legal use.
Please, if you are one of those who has made an error while writing to the editor, feel free to correct the statement in writing so the voters of Polk County can make an honest choice when they cast their vote.
I encourage every citizen of the voting age to vote. Also, I recommend Micky L. Garus for Polk County Commissioner Position 2.
Ralph Panse
Dallas
Merkley and Wyden can help support cancer prevention
Last year my cousin lost her son to a rare cancer that was not detected soon enough. The Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act HR 1946/S.1873 if passed, will ensure that screening is available to everyone including Medicare recipients. As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, preventing cancer is important to me.
One way to help end cancer is by improving cancer prevention and early detection—especially for cancers with no available screening tools. That’s where a new technology called multi-cancer early detection screening tests could help.
These tests have the potential to detect more cancers at earlier stages by screening for multiple cancers at once with a blood test. Currently, several private and academic entities are developing these tests and published data indicate that some of these screening tools will be able to test for dozens of cancers at the same time, including rare cancers.
These tests could help detect cancer sooner and have the potential to save so many lives. But only if people have access to them. That’s why this a bipartisan bill in Congress to create a pathway for coverage of these tests in Medicare once they are approved by the FDA and shown to have clinical benefit is so important. I’m urging Senator Wyden and Senator Merkley to cosponsor this important legislation. It could help save so many lives.
Kay Graven
Dallas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.